Industrial Control Transformer Market worth $1.48 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Industrial Control Transformer Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 1.14 billion in 2025 to USD 1.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The rising demand for reliable and energy-efficient power distribution systems across industrial sectors drives the global Industrial Control Transformer Market. Furthermore, the increasing automation in manufacturing, oil & gas, and chemical industries fuels the need for stable voltage regulation, contributing to the overall demand for industrial control transformers. Additionally, the expansion of power generation infrastructure and the modernization of aging electrical grids contribute to market growth. Technological advancements in transformer design and regulatory mandates for energy efficiency also accelerate the adoption of industrial control transformers.

By phase, the three-phase segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In the global Industrial Control Transformer Market, the three-phase segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its widespread adoption in large-scale industrial and commercial applications. Three-phase control transformers are preferred over single-phase units due to the ability to deliver higher efficiency, greater load capacity, and stable voltage regulation, which are critical for automation-intensive industries. Sectors such as power generation, oil & gas, metals, and chemicals increasingly deploy three-phase systems to support complex machinery, process automation, and continuous operations. Moreover, the integration of renewable energy projects and the modernization of industrial infrastructure worldwide further amplify the demand for three-phase solutions. As industries focus on operational reliability, energy efficiency, and seamless integration with Industry 4.0 systems, the segment is set to emerge as the dominant driver within the market.

Based on end use, the power generation segment is likely to hold the largest market share in 2030

The power generation segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share in 2030, supported by the rising demand for stable and efficient electrical infrastructure across conventional and renewable energy plants. Control transformers are critical in ensuring reliable voltage supply for turbine controls, auxiliary systems, and monitoring equipment, making them indispensable in thermal and renewable generation facilities. The rapid expansion of solar, wind, and hydropower projects, alongside the modernization of aging fossil-fuel plants, further fuels the demand. Additionally, government initiatives and large-scale investments to enhance grid stability and integrate renewables accelerate adoption.

North America is anticipated to be the second-largest market for industrial control transformers during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share, driven by the strong industrial base and growing focus on modernizing energy infrastructure. The US and Canada are at the forefront, with significant investments directed toward upgrading power generation facilities, expanding renewable energy projects, and advancing manufacturing automation. The presence of established OEMs and technology providers and the stringent regulatory standards for industrial safety and energy efficiency further strengthen market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of smart grids and digitalized control systems creates sustained demand for reliable control transformers to ensure a stable voltage supply in critical applications. With continuous investment in oil & gas, utilities, and industrial automation, the region is positioned as a mature yet steadily expanding market within the global landscape.

Some major players in the Industrial Control Transformer Market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), GE Vernova (US), and Schneider Electric (France). Major strategies adopted by these players include product launches, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, investments, and contracts.

Siemens (Germany)

Siemens is a leading technology group operating worldwide. The company focuses on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, intelligent infrastructure for buildings, distributed energy systems, smart mobility solutions for rail and road, advanced technologies in the medical sector, and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Siemens Healthineers, Smart Infrastructure, Digital Industries, and Mobility. It provides its industrial control transformers under the Smart Infrastructure business segment. The company specializes in rugged, noise-isolating control transformers with silicon steel lamination and high-quality copper windings for optimal performance in harsh industrial environments. Their Class MT and MTG transformers are UL and CSA certified, designed per NEMA ICS2 standards, and support global applications with multi-tap configurations and touch-safe terminals. The R&D activities of the Smart Infrastructure focus on sustainable and decarbonized infrastructure in electrification, distribution grids, and buildings. R&D efforts strengthen the capabilities of the segment to provide comfortable, safe, and energy-efficient buildings and infrastructures that support increased efficiency for occupants, equipment, and the use of building space. The segment is expanding its digital offerings to include cloud solutions using field data from controllers and IoT devices. Its products and services are available worldwide, with manufacturing operations in over 20 countries. The businesses outside the US are primarily based in Germany, the UK, Italy, India, China, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Eaton (Ireland)

Eaton is a power management company that provides energy-efficient solutions related to electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. The company offers a range of electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single-phase power quality and connectivity systems, three-phase power quality systems, wiring devices, circuit protection equipment, power distribution systems, power reliability equipment, and services. It operates through five business segments, namely, Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and e-Mobility. The company offers industrial control transformers through its Electrical Global and Electrical Americas segments. The principal markets for these segments are industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, and information technology. Its MTE, MTK, and AP series transformers emphasize energy efficiency, compact design, and compliance with UL5085 and IEC 61558 standards for safe and reliable operation. Their transformers are engineered for modular power distribution, supporting decentralized systems and offering enhanced uptime for mission-critical industrial applications. It manages and operates its business globally in over 170 countries. It operates through its 284 manufacturing facilities across 42 countries while maintaining its distribution channels worldwide.

