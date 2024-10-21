Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market worth $399.12 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=541

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market"

160 – Tables

60 – Figures

336 – Pages

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 255.88 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 399.12 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Component, Solutions, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexity in deployment of industrial control & factory automation solutions Key Market Opportunities Increased demand for safety compliance automation solutions Key Market Drivers Increased adoption of IoT and AI in industrial environments

Distributed control system (DCS) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Industrial control & factory automation market during the forecast period.

The industrial control system further segmented into Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Industrial PC, Human Machine Interface. A distributed control system (DCS) is expected to account for the largest share, which is an industrial automation solution primarily deployed in process industries to facilitate plant control through a distributed network of supervisory and control elements. DCS systems are vital for optimizing operational processes by distributing control across various plant sections. The market for DCS is driven by the need for operational efficiency, integration of advanced technologies, regulatory compliance, and the expansion of industrial infrastructure.

Aerospace industry segment to exhibit highest CAGR in the forecast year.

As the need for both commercial and defense aircraft grows, manufacturers are turning to enhanced automation to reach production targets more effectively. Automated systems enhance safety and precision in vital activities such as navigation and propulsion, greatly decreasing human error. Furthermore, automation is critical for cost management, speeding production processes like as assembly and testing, and maximizing the usage of innovative materials such as composites. The use of Al-driven digital twins improves real-time monitoring by increasing reliability and minimizing downtime.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=541

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of the industrial control & factory automation market during the forecast period.

The growth of industrial control & factory automation industry in Asia Pacific can be attributed to rapid industrialization, commercialization of IIoT applications and increasing adoption of industrial robot. Asia Pacific is a manufacturing hub; hence, motor vehicle suppliers, such as Toyota (Japan), Renault-Nissan (Netherlands), and Daimler (Germany), Volkswagen (Germany), and local manufacturers, such as Tata Motors (India) and Hyundai Motors (South Korea), invest heavily in the smart factory market in Asia Pacific. The majority of prominent manufacturers from various industries have relocated their manufacturing operations to Asia Pacific due to the region's low labor costs and availability of trained workers. Furthermore, governments across the area are encouraging Industry 4.0 and Industrial control & factory automation efforts through laws, incentives, and subsidies. Programs such as Made in China 2025 and make in India are encouraging industries to adopt advanced automation technologies like robotics, AI, and IoT to enhance competitiveness and productivity.

The key companies in the industrial control & factory automation companies include ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Siemens (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=541

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Real-time Location Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Growth Analysis Report by Hardware (Tags/Badges, Readers/Trackers), Technology (RFID, Wi-Fi, UWB, BLE, Infrared, Ultrasound, GPS, Zigbee, RuBee), Application (Inventory/Asset Tracking, Personnel Monitoring), Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Industrial Sensors Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Growth Analysis Report by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, and Humidity & Moisture Sensor), Type (Contact & non-contact sensors), End-User Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/factory-industrial-automation-sme-smb-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/factory-automation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg