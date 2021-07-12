Industrial Computed Tomography Market Size Worth $765.8 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 765.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing use of CT scanners in industries, such as automotive, electronics, oil & gas, and aerospace among several others, is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, a rise in the demand for advanced electronics is expected to support market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The market is majorly driven by the growing need to improve the overall product quality and reduce product recall instances

The service segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the high cost of CT scanner equipment

The flaw detection & inspection segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The electronics vertical segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of over 8.5% during the forecast period

This growth is credited to the growing demand for various electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops

North America was the largest regional market in 2020 due to the high manufacturing activities in the region across various industries, such as automotive, electronics, and oil & gas

Read 80 page market research report, "Industrial Computed Tomography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Equipment, Services), By Vertical (Oil & Gas, Electronics), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028', by Grand View Research.

Industrial computed tomography systems are increasingly being used for inspecting and testing the internal and external structure & design of various complex parts and components without destructing/disassembling the product. Additive manufacturing technology is increasingly being used for the production of multiple complex parts and structures. Therefore, to inspect the product's conformity with the original CAD designs, industrial CT scanners are used to determine the structure, dimensions, design, and tolerance of these products without altering their structure/form.

The benefits offered by industrial CT scanners, including manufacturing cost reduction, improved product design, and performance, as well as reduced product failure instances, are also expected to boost their adoption amongst the manufacturers. Moreover, these scanners provide high-quality inspection images that ease the inspection process and provide detailed information about the product under examination. Furthermore, assembly analysis is increasingly being done using the industrial computed tomography systems in the automotive industry that does not require the assembled systems to be disassembled for inspection. These benefits are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial computed tomography market on the basis of offering, application, vertical, and region:

Industrial CT Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Equipment



Line Beam Scanners





Cone Beam Scanners



Services

Industrial CT Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Flaw Detection & Inspection

Detection & Inspection

Failure Analysis



Assembly Analysis



Dimensioning & Tolerancing Analysis



Others

Industrial CT Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Oil & Gas



Aerospace and Defense



Automotive



Electronics



Others

Industrial CT Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Industrial Computed Tomography Market

Nikon Metrology NV

OMRON Corp.

Baker Hughes Company

YXLON International

ZEISS Group

VJ Group

Rigaku Corp.

Shimadzu Corp.

Werth, Inc.

North Star Imaging, Inc.

