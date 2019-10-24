Industrial Cleaning Market Worth $58.2 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Cleaning Market by Ingredient Type (Surfactant, Solvent, Chelating Agent), Product Type (General and Metal Cleaners), Application (Manufacturing & Commercial Offices, Healthcare, Retail & Foodservice), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Cleaning Market size is projected to reach USD 58.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.5% from USD 46.8 billion in 2019.





Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52902227



Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Cleaning Market"

118 – Tables

50 – Figures

158 – Pages



View Detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-institutional-cleaning-chemicals-market-52902227.html



The growth of the global industrial cleaning market is primarily triggered by the growth in various applications. Cleaning plays a very important role in the growth and performance in industries such as healthcare, hospitality, and retail. In these sectors, there is direct client interaction, and thus these industries are focused on ensuring cleanliness.

In manufacturing, automotive, and food processing, better hygiene not only results in quality products but is also safe for the workers' health, which helps in improving productivity. All these industries are projected to grow at a positive rate, which is expected to drive the demand for industrial cleaning chemicals in these applications.

Workplace hygiene initiatives are also a driver for the industrial cleaning market. Companies have undertaken various initiatives to keep the work area and nearby surfaces clean. For instance, in developed regions, cleaning regulations are very stringent, and in case of an accident or mishap, the company has to pay huge penalty as compensation.

Surfactants is the largest ingredient type of the industrial cleaning market.

The surfactants segment accounted for the largest share of the global industrial cleaning market in 2018. Surfactants, also called surface-active agents, are organic chemicals that change the properties of water by lowering the surface tension of water. They enable the cleaning solution to wet a surface (such as clothes, dishes, and countertops) more quickly, so soil can be readily loosened and removed (usually with the aid of mechanical action). They are the most widely used ingredient in everyday cleaning products. Due to their high performance in the industrial cleaning products the demand for surfactants is very high.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=52902227



General cleaners are estimated to be the largest product type of the industrial cleaning market during the forecast period.

The general cleaners segment is estimated to be the largest product type of industrial cleaning during the forecast period. General cleaners include cleaning chemicals used for floor care, hard surface care, and carpet care. They are used to clean and maintain basic hygiene at the workplace. Due to the high demand for these cleaning products, the demand for general cleaners is high in various industries.

Manufacturing & commercial offices is estimated to be the largest application of the industrial cleaning market during the forecast period.

Manufacturing & commercial offices involve the manufacturing sector, banks, and corporate headquarters. The manufacturing sector involves cleaning of machinery and hard surfaces apart from general cleaning. Commercial offices, on the other hand, require normal general cleaning. Also, in developed economies such as North America and Europe, the companies have to pay high penalty for not maintaining the required hygiene and cleanliness standards. All these factors have resulted in companies focusing on ensuring cleanliness, thus driving the industrial cleaning market.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for industrial cleaning during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest market for industrial cleaning, followed by North America and Western Europe. The massive industrial growth in APAC has been fueling the growth of the industrial cleaning market over the past few years, and this is expected to continue during the next five years. Domestic and foreign investments in key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and construction have been consistently growing over the past decade, which is expected to drive the industrial cleaning market between 2019 and 2024.

The key Industrial Cleaning Market players profiled in the report include Diversey Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Stepan Company (US), Ecolab (US), Solvay (Belgium), Spartan Chemical Company (US), and Croda International Plc. (UK).



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=52902227



Browse Adjacent Markets: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports:



Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Non-Ionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Substrate (Synthetic, and Bio-based), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Textile, Elastomers & Plastics, Crop Protection, Food & Beverage) - Global Forecast to 2021

Solvents Market by Type (Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Glycol Ethers, Aromatic, Aliphatic), Application (Paints & Coatings, Polymer Manufacturing, Printing Inks), Source (Petrochemical-based, Bio & Green), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-institutional-cleaning-chemicals-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-institutional-cleaning-chemicals.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets