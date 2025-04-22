Industrial Automation Control Market Forecasted to Reach $391.63 Billion by 2031, Growing at a 10.7% CAGR| Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Industrial Automation Control Market is observing significant growth owing to the constant rise in labor costs and need for accuracy in production and widespread adoption of industrial automation control in diverse industries.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Industrial Automation Control Market comprises a vast array of system and end user which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The Industrial Automation Control Market was valued at US$ 193.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 391.63 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 10.7% during 2025-2031.



Rise in Labor Costs and Need for Accuracy in Production: The cost of manufacturing products increases in proportion to the rise in the price of basic raw materials and energy, as well as labor costs. However, the increase in these costs differs from country to country. Although the labor wages in certain countries are relatively cheaper, labor costs in countries that were considered cheap are witnessing a high growth in their labor costs. For instance, as per the US Department of Labor, nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased by 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024, as output increased by 2.4% and hours worked increased by 0.8%. Similarly, unit labor costs in the nonfarm business sector increased by 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting a 3.8% increase in hourly compensation and a 1.5% increase in productivity. Hence, the rising cost is expected to fuel the demand for industrial automation control. The intense need for high-quality production is anticipated to foster the demand for industrial automation control globally. The surging requirement for high production output in manufacturing industries is expected to remain a prominent driver for increased demand in industrial automation control. Industrial applications demand higher productivity and throughput to increase the efficiency of production units. To meet quality guidelines, automation is deployed in several manufacturing facilities as it enables a reduction in human errors, which results in enhanced quality and speed.



Technological Advancements: Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the manufacturing sector by driving efficiency, precision, and flexibility in production processes, particularly within the framework of Industry 4.0. Leveraging AI technologies such as machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing (NLP), manufacturers can enhance various aspects of production. AI enables the analysis of vast amounts of data from sensors, equipment, and production lines, helping optimize operations, improve product quality, and minimize downtime. By utilizing algorithms to detect patterns in this data, AI can predict potential issues, recommend process improvements, and even autonomously adjust operations in real time. Furthermore, key companies operating in the industrial automation control space are pursuing strategic initiatives in order to enhance AI-related industrial automation control. For instance, in October 2024 , Siemens revolutionized industrial automation control with Microsoft. Through this collaboration, the companies have taken the Siemens Industrial Copilot to the next level, enabling it to handle the most demanding environments at scale. By combining Siemens' unique domain know-how across industries with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, the Copilot further improves the handling of rigorous requirements in manufacturing and automation. Hence, the factors mentioned above are anticipated to play a crucial role in the industrial automation control market.

Market Segmentation

Based on system, the Industrial Automation Control Market is segmented into SCADA, DCS, PLC, PLM and others. The SCADA segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on end user, the Industrial Automation Control Market is bifurcated into process industry and discrete industry. The discrete industry segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Industrial Automation Control Market include ABB Ltd; Honeywell International Inc.; Siemens AG; Emerson Electric Co.; Bosch Rexroth AG; General Electric Company; Hitachi, Ltd.; Koyo Electronics Industries Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Omron Corporation; Rockwell Automation; B&R Industrial automation control Gmbh; and Beckhoff.

Trending Topics: Industrial Automation Market, SCADA System Market, Robotic Process Automation Market, among others

Global Headlines on Industrial Automation Control Market

Rockwell Automation, Inc. has been recognized for achieving the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62443-4-2 Security Level Capability 1 certification from TÜV Rheinland, an independent and globally respected certification body.

Honeywell announced it is driving new automation capabilities into the Experion Process Knowledge System with Release R530. The technology update integrates new features that strengthen existing control room installations through firmware and software upgrades and supports Honeywell's alignment of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends: automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition.

Conclusion

North America stands as a dominant player in the global industrial automation control market, with the US leading the region due to its advanced manufacturing capabilities and technological innovations. The presence of key industry players, such as Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric, and Honeywell, has bolstered the region's market growth. Additionally, industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food & beverages heavily rely on automation systems to enhance operational efficiency, reduce human error, and improve safety standards. The push for smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 has further boosted the adoption of automation solutions in North America. Furthermore, the growing trend of Internet of Things (IoT) integration and the demand for real-time data analytics are expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Europe holds a significant share of the industrial automation control market, primarily driven by countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. Germany, in particular, stands out as the leader, owing to its robust manufacturing sector, including automotive, industrial equipment, and electronics. The European Union's regulations on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency have further fueled the demand for automation systems that optimize resource usage and reduce waste. Additionally, Europe is witnessing a shift toward digital transformation in industries such as energy, chemicals, and logistics, where automation technologies are being integrated into production and process control systems. The presence of prominent industrial automation companies, such as Siemens, Schneider Electric, and ABB, further strengthens Europe's market position.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including solution providers, system integrators, and end users —with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

