Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market to Garner Resilience against the Next-possible Pandemic: Future Market Insights, Inc.

05 Jul, 2022, 14:30 BST
The demand for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals is on the rise. According to recent data, over 33% of total market revenue comes from general purpose products like floor care solutions or window washing fluids.
NEWARK, Del., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market is set to witness an impressive growth rate of 7.3% over the forecasted years of 2022 to 2032. The industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 144.35 Billion by the end of year 2032 from the current valuation of US$ 71.35 Billion in 2022.
Their widespread use in cleaning stubborn soil stains, oily stains, hard-floor surfaces, and more is what accounts for the significant industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market share in the present times. All-purpose cleansers and a range of disinfectants and sanitizing chemicals are needed in retail stores, department stores, different public institutions including colleges, recreational areas, courts that has surged the demand for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals.
The industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market size is primarily impacted by the growing sales of the commercial end-use segment. Demand for is rising, particularly in the foodservice and healthcare sectors, which must adhere to strict hygiene requirements. On the other hand, disinfectants and sanitizers have emerged to be a crucial type of product and are extensively used in cleaning industry solutions.
The global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market has benefited from the increased demand for the solvent sector from various industries as it substantially adds to the industry's development and revenue. As it is yet another very basic ingredient used in the creation of chemical cleansers that is observed to have augmented the emerging trends in industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in the present market.
In addition, the need for disinfectants and sanitizers has skyrocketed ever since outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic overtook with a greater need for proper cleaning, appropriate hygiene requirements, and preventative measures to limit the virus from spreading. These factors together have contributed to the global expansion of the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market opportunities in general and disinfectants and sanitizers products in particular.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The overall growth of the global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market is estimated to be absolutely US$ 73 Billion over the next ten years by following the average CAGR of 7.3%.
- A little under 33% of the market for industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals comes from the general purpose cleaning category.
- Globally North America is the dominant region for the industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market by the presence of prominent market players
- Asia Pacific promises a lucrative growth for the industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market share during the forecast years of 2022 to 2032.
Competitive Landscape
The industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market participants extensively engage in R&D to improve their product offerings with brand presence and obtain an advantage over rivals by patenting market inventions, which has led to intense rivalry in this industry. Due to the existence of significant international industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market players like BASF SE, Procter & Gamble, and Reckitt-Benckiser, the market is highly consolidated.
In order to expand their consumer base internationally and get access to new markets, the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals manufacturing companies are also constantly involved in alliances and collaboration with local players.
Leading Companies Profiled in Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market are
- Procter & Gamble
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- The Clorox Company, Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- 3M
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- Croda International PLC
- Albemarle Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Corporation
- Huntsman International LLC
- STEPAN Company
- Westlake Chemicals Corporation
- SOLVAY
- Dow
- Sasol
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market By Segmentation
By Raw Material:
- Chlor-alkali
- Caustic Soda
- Soda Ash
- Chlorine
- Surfactant
- Nonionic
- Anionic
- Cationic
- Amphoteric
- Solvents
- Alcohols
- Hydrocarbons
- Chlorinated
- Ethers
- Others
- Phosphates
- Biocides
- Others
By Product Type:
- General Purpose Cleaners
- Disinfectants and Sanitizers
- Laundry Care Products
- Vehicle Wash Products
- Others
By End Use Verticals:
- Commercial
- Food Services
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Laundry Care
- Institutional Buildings
- Others
- Manufacturing
- Food & Beverage Processing
- Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication
- Electronic Components
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa
Recent Developments in the Global Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market:
- Tasman Chemicals, a supplier of sanitary and cleaning additives for several industries, including institutional and others, was acquired by Diversey Holdings Ltd in August 2021, according to a press release.
- Azelis said in April 2021 that it has signed a contract to buy the distribution assets of Nortons Exim Private Limited and Spectrum Chemicals, two Indian businesses that provide a range of cleaning chemicals for industrial purposes. This acquisition is therefore expected to help Azelis grow its cleaning agent chemical operations.
