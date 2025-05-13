VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a systematic approach to ensuring the security, transparency and sustainability of its platform, MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, regularly undergoes both technical and financial audits. One of the latest steps in this direction included the successful completion of a security audit by Hacken, a leading Web3 cybersecurity firm. The audit found no critical or high-risk vulnerabilities in the MEXC mobile application and confirmed that previously identified minor issues were fully addressed.

Independent Audit from Hacken Confirms MEXC’s Strong Security Standards

No critical or high-risk vulnerabilities were identified.

All minor issues flagged during the audit were promptly resolved.

The platform demonstrates adherence to robust security protocols and architecture.

The audit conducted under the comprehensive Hacken's pentest methodology framework assessed all possible vulnerabilities of the MEXC app to attacks from malicious actors and exploitation. Hacken confirmed that MEXC's existing security measures provide comprehensive protection against known threat vectors.

The audit also reviewed the platform's operational architecture, emphasizing a balance between usability and security. Specifically, Hacken highlighted the MEXC app's user-centric design and simplified navigation, which significantly improve the trading experience for both beginners and experienced traders. Special attention was given to the app's infrastructure around trading execution, data handling, and fund transfer mechanisms.

MEXC has already addressed and resolved all low-risk vulnerabilities and risks that were flagged by the audit to strengthen the app's resilience and improve the overall user security and trading experience. The prompt resolution highlights the exchange's transparency towards its users and commitment to protecting its ecosystem from emerging threats.

Commenting on the audit, MEXC COO Tracy Jin stated:

"External, independent verification is an essential part of maintaining user trust and ensuring accountability. We thank Hacken for their work and continue to prioritize transparency and security, as we scale our services globally."

Security and transparency remain key priorities for MEXC. In addition to successful technical audits, the exchange regularly confirms its financial stability through regular independently verified Proof of Reserves reports. This data is available to users and partners and meets industry standards for openness and control over user assets.

The full security audit report by Hacken is available at LINK .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

About Hacken

Hacken is a trusted blockchain security auditor on a mission to make Web3 a safer place.

With a team of 60+ certified engineers, it provides solutions covering all aspects of blockchain security, such as smart contract & protocol audits, bug bounties, and security assessments.

Hacken has been raising the bar for blockchain security, working with more than 1,500 Web3 projects since its inception in 2017.

