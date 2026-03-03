VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, today announced the full deployment of its AI trading suite — six integrated tools that support the complete crypto investment workflow, from real-time market monitoring through to trade execution and portfolio management. The suite has served 1.57 million users recording approximately 100,000 daily interactions, and over 8.4 million intelligent responses in 2025.

MEXC Completes Rollout of Six-Tool AI Trading Suite, Reaching Over 1.5 Million Users

The six tools are designed to operate in sequence, each addressing a specific stage of the investment process. AI News Radar surfaces market-moving developments as they happen. AI Select List filters thousands of assets to identify those with genuine emerging momentum. AI Trending Search captures what the broader MEXC community is actively researching in real time. The AI assistant aptly named "Smart Candles" integrates technical pattern recognition with live news context to produce probabilistic price outlooks. MEXC AI , the platform's conversational investment agent, converts upstream analysis into personalised position strategies and monitors portfolios continuously. AI Copy Trading enables users to follow live, performance-verified AI traders without constructing a strategy from scratch.

Operating in sequence, these six tools create a fully integrated intelligence architecture, establishing a seamless end-to-end decision engine that transforms institutional-grade trading infrastructure into an accessible, always-on advantage for every user.

"We have re-engineered the entire trading journey through AI, designing it as an invisible advantage layer that works seamlessly for our users," said Vugar Usi, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC. "From the moment an idea is formed to the instant a trade is executed, AI operates quietly in the background, enhancing research, refining risk management, and strengthening decision-making. Today, AI is fundamental to the trading experience, and at MEXC, we are transforming AI-powered advantages into infinite opportunities."

As AI moves from a competitive enhancement to a foundational layer of financial services, the platforms that control the entire decision-making chain will set the next industry standard. MEXC Research shows that 67 percent of Generation Z traders already use or are prepared to trust AI in their investment decisions, signaling a clear shift in capital allocation behavior. Within the next decade, this cohort is expected to account for the majority of global trading volume, accelerating the transition toward markets that are increasingly shaped and defined by artificial intelligence.

