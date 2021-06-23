Increasing Demand for Technologically Advanced Solutions for Prompt and Accurate Diagnosis Boosting Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Growth: Future Market Insights

Rising incidence of breast cancer is boosting the demand for advanced breast imaging technologies in the automated breast ultrasound systems market.

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated breast ultrasound systems market is projected to expand at approximately 10% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Increasing necessity of early detection of breast cancer and accurate diagnostic reports is promoting leading players to develop modern automated diagnosis systems.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and 685,000 succumbed to the disease globally. Breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer in the world, occurring in every country, affecting women of any age after puberty, with slowly increasing rates in adulthood.

Initiatives taken by various governmental and non-governmental bodies such as National Breast Cancer Awareness month are anticipated to positively impact the demand for automated breast ultrasound systems for the early screening of tumors in dense breast tissue.

Surging cases of breast cancer are also being attributed to increasingly sedentary lifestyle and obesity. The implementation of high-frequency sound waves to map breast for creating 3D monochromatic images of tissue and the breast structure is propelling the demand in the market, finds ESOMAR-certified consulting firm FMI in this study.

3D automated breast ultrasound systems have witnessed major progress in the market, especially when they are combined with full-field digital screening mammography (FFDSM). These systems deliver higher accuracy in invasive breast cancer diagnosis and have higher recall features and are gaining popularity in the automated breast ultrasound systems market.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a slight drop in demand was observed in 2020. The stringent lockdown restrictions compelled doctors to limit the breast ultrasound procedures for critical patients only.

Skilled professionals were required to prioritize COVID-19 patients to break the transmission chain of the virus, thus restricting the market demand. Nonetheless, FMI anticipates a strong recovery in the automated breast ultrasound market as cases of breast cancer are surging globally.

According to FMI's analysis, North America is currently leading in the automated breast ultrasound systems market. Growth in this region can be attributed to rising cases of breast cancer, coupled with robust healthcare infrastructure and increasing research and development in terms of advancements in the digital cancer screening systems.

"The implementation of automated breast ultrasound systems with other technologically advanced cancer screening operations will yield highly accurate results, thereby promoting the rapid adoption of ABUS in diagnostic laboratories and augmenting the market growth," remarks an FMI analyst.

Request a report sample with 92 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-606

Key Takeaways

The U.S. is dominating the North America automated breast ultrasound systems market due to the rising incidence of breast cancer, coupled with increasing government initiatives regarding awareness of the same among women.

automated breast ultrasound systems market due to the rising incidence of breast cancer, coupled with increasing government initiatives regarding awareness of the same among women. In terms of end-user, hospitals are leading the automated breast ultrasound systems.

India will provide lucrative opportunities for growth due to increasing per capita income and rising cases of breast cancer in the country.

will provide lucrative opportunities for growth due to increasing per capita income and rising cases of breast cancer in the country. Europe is anticipated to show steady growth in the automated breast ultrasound systems market due to the prevalence of obesity and growing alcohol abuse. Increasing breast cancer cases also will emerge as a chief growth driver in the U.K.

Prominent Drivers

Advent of technologically advances screening systems such as 3D automated breast ultrasound systems will propel the demand in the market.

Implementation of breast cancer awareness campaigns across various countries will generate demand for automated breast ultrasound systems.

Increasing demand for highly accurate digital screening systems will drive market growth.

Key Restraints

High cost of standardized training and lack of skilled radiologists is hindering the market growth.

Underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness in emerging economies are hampering the growth in the market.

Inability to display calcification and producing false positive reports will negatively impact sales in the market.

Discover more about the automated breast ultrasound systems market with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-606

Competitive Landscape

According to FMI's analysis, key players operating in the automated breast ultrasound market are trying to expand their global footprint by installing ABUS in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Manufacturers are also working towards enhancing the accuracy of automated breast ultrasound systems for faster results of cancer screening, along with getting government approval for their products. For instance:

Global leader in smart life and eco-friendly systems, Hitachi, launched its automated breast ultrasound system called ' SOFIA ' which can scan and acquire images of the complete breast.

' which can scan and acquire images of the complete breast. Koninklijke launched Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems to expand their automated breast ultrasound system product range. Philips EPIQ is equipped with an integrated eL18-4 transducer and uses anatomical intelligence for accurate imaging of the breast with high tissue density.

Siemens Healthineers AG launched a new automated breast ultrasound system 'ACUSON S2000 ABVS' in its imaging and diagnostic segment, equipped with a 3D imaging feature that finds lesions in fatty and dense breast tissue.

SonoCiné's automated breast ultrasound system called 'AWBUS' can repeatedly scan the whole breast with the same consistency and accuracy required for accurate detection of cancer.

Prominent players operating in the automated breast ultrasound systems market profiled by FMI include:

GE Electric Co.

Siemens A.G.

Hitachi Ltd.

SonoCiné Inc.

Koninklijke

More Insights on FMI's Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market

The latest market study on the automated breast ultrasound systems market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Laboratories

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU-5



BENELUX ( Belgium , Netherlands , Luxembourg )

, , )

NORDIC ( Denmark , Finland , Iceland , Norway , Sweden )

, , , , )

Rest of Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland



Russia



Rest of Eastern Europe

Japan

APEJ ( Asia Pacific excluding Japan )

China



India



ASEAN Countries



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of APEJ

MEA

GCC Countries



South Africa



Israel



Turkey



Iran



Rest of Middle East & Africa

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-606

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Endovenous Laser Market: The endovenous laser market study published by FMI offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade.

Dental Lasers Market: The global dental lasers market report by FMI gives an in-depth insight on the future expansion prospects, trends and challenges that market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Ophthalmic Laser Market: Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on the global ophthalmic laser market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail across the 2021-2031 decade.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automated-breast-ultrasound-system-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/automated-breast-ultrasound-system-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights