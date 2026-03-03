Inceptio Technology CEO Attends Symposium of the China-Germany Economic Advisory Committee with Chinese Premier and German Chancellor

SHANGHAI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptio Technology ("Inceptio" or the "Company"), an industry-leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for trucks, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Julian Ma, attended a symposium of the China-Germany economic advisory committee in Beijing on February 25, 2026.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attended the symposium together with other senior government officials and more than 60 business leaders from both countries representing key sectors including automotive, logistics, manufacturing, and technology. Attending as a Chinese business representative, Mr. Ma engaged with multinational automotive and logistics executives to discuss driving technological innovation and strengthening cross-border industrial cooperation.

Germany's global leadership in automotive engineering and logistics has strong synergies with China's thriving innovation ecosystem. Since establishing its representative office in Germany in 2024, Inceptio has actively engaged with European commercial vehicle manufacturers, logistics operators, and automotive ecosystem partners to advance deployment of autonomous trucking and intelligent driving platforms.

Inceptio has developed one of the world's most extensively validated autonomous driving systems for heavy-duty trucks, accumulating over 500 million kilometers of commercial operations. This large-scale real-world deployment of its mature L2+ and L3 technologies underscores Inceptio's unique positioning to contribute to deeper international industrial collaboration. With Europe currently facing a structural shortage of truck drivers, Inceptio's system is ideally equipped to address this crisis by fundamentally transforming the driver experience and industry economics. By shifting the driver's role into that of a safety operator, the Company's systems make the profession safer, more comfortable, and significantly more attractive to a broader demographic, while simultaneously improving operational efficiency and sustainability across freight transportation.

Established in 2013, the China-Germany economic advisory committee serves as a high-level platform for dialogue between senior government officials and business leaders, supporting long-term economic cooperation and industrial collaboration between the two countries.

About Inceptio Technology

Inceptio Technology is an industry leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks. Its flagship technology is the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System, a proprietary full-stack solution. Inceptio partnered with leading OEMs to roll out the industry's first series production L3 autonomous trucks in late 2021. These trucks are operated by customers across all line-haul logistics sectors including express delivery, full-truckload (FTL) transportation, less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, and cold chain. Inceptio is at the cutting edge of developing fully driverless trucks. In 2022 it became the first company in China to receive a public road-testing permit for driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks.

For more information on Inceptio Technology, visit https://en.inceptio.ai/