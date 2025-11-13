Inceptio Technology Outlines Commercial Roadmap for Scalable L4 Autonomous Trucks at Next Truck 2025 Conference

Operational data from Inceptio's autonomous system demonstrates significant safety improvements, reduced driver fatigue, and lower fuel consumption in real-world operations. Autonomous driving accounts for 95–99% of total driving mileage, with a typical payback period of 10–24 months.

400+ million kilometers of real-world commercial operations from 4,000+ L2+/L3 trucks currently on the road used to pre-train and validate its L4 full-stack solution development

Inceptio anticipates that by mid-2028, it will have accumulated over 5 billion kilometers' worth of autonomous driving data, the largest real-world dataset of its kind in the industry

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptio Technology ("Inceptio" or the "Company"), an industry leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for trucks, showcased its strategic approach to scalable Level 4 (L4) autonomous trucking during its participation at the Next Truck 2025 conference in Berlin, Germany.

Julian Ma, Founder and CEO of Inceptio Technology, presented at both the Tech Talks main stage and Deep Dive side-stage at the event, where he discussed Inceptio's dual-track strategy leveraging real-world data and scalable production to accelerate towards L4 autonomy.

Julian Ma, Founder and CEO of Inceptio Technology

Operational Data Affirms Commercial Viability of Autonomous Trucking Technology

During the presentations, Ma shared operational data findings that affirm the commercial viability of Inceptio's autonomous trucking technology. With over 4,000 L2+/L3 trucks in commercial operation, where autonomous driving accounts for 95–99% of total mileage and delivers a typical payback period of 10–24 months, Inceptio's large-scale deployment demonstrates tangible customer value across the following dimensions:

Proven superior safety across diverse road, weather, and traffic conditions.

More comfortable and healthier driving with much less fatigue and lower skill requirements.

Lower labor costs in driver hiring, retention, and management.

Lower insurance premiums through reduced loss ratios and case severity.

3–7% improvement in fuel efficiency, translating to annual savings of approximately 6,000 liters of diesel and 15.8 tons of CO₂ emissions per truck.

This data demonstrates that autonomous trucking is no longer a future concept, but a commercially viable technology able to deliver tangible financial and operational returns.

Every Kilometer Driven Accelerates AI Learning Engine for L4 Development

According to Ma, Inceptio's dual-track strategy is a unique differentiator, leveraging current commercial operations to accelerate L4 development. The Company's fleet of over 4,000 L2+/L3 trucks has accumulated over 400 million kilometers from real-world commercial operations across China. Based on current deployment trajectories, Inceptio expects its cumulative mileage to surpass 5 billion kilometers by mid-2028, creating an unparalleled data foundation for L4 development.

This extensive operational data serves three critical functions:

Pre-training and validation of L4 algorithms.

Recreation of authentic driving and control scenarios for testing.

Generation of AI-powered synthetic data for edge-case modeling.

Inceptio adopts a scenario-based development approach, powered by its proprietary Inceptio Label Tree system, enabling precise data collection, annotation, and model optimization across diverse real-world conditions. This framework underpins the construction of a large-scale "world model," integrating multi-sensor, vision-language, and pre-annotation models to continuously enhance system safety and adaptability.

To overcome the complexity and rapid iteration requirements of AD software development, Inceptio has developed "Inceptio Agile Iteration Loop," an adaptive feedback system that continuously collects, processes, and refines operational data in real time. This accelerates validation cycles and ensures production-grade reliability while bridging the agility of AI iteration with the structured V-model of automotive development.

Paving a Path Toward Full Autonomy

Ma said, "We see L4 autonomy not as a sudden revolution, but as an accelerating evolution. Inceptio's approach combines large-scale commercial deployment with deep R&D integration, turning every kilometer driven into data that enhances and refines development. Our real-world operations give us the data advantage to accelerate this evolution, and achieve the critical breakthroughs needed to deliver safer, more efficient autonomous trucking at scale."

About Inceptio Technology

Inceptio Technology is an industry leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks. Its flagship technology is the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System, a proprietary full-stack solution. Inceptio partnered with leading OEMs to roll out the industry's first series production L3 autonomous trucks in late 2021. These trucks are operated by customers across all line-haul logistics sectors including express delivery, full-truckload (FTL) transportation, less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, and cold chain. Inceptio is at the cutting edge of developing fully driverless trucks. In 2022 it became the first company in China to receive a public road-testing permit for driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks.

For more information on Inceptio Technology, visit https://en.inceptio.ai/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822129/Julian_Ma_Founder_CEO_Inceptio_Technology.jpg