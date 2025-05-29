INBRIJA Positioned for Stronger Market Penetration as Demand Grows for Inhaled Parkinson's Therapy| DelveInsight

INBRIJA, a dopamine replacement therapy for off periods in Parkinson's disease, holds significant market potential due to its ability to provide rapid relief from motor symptoms. With the increasing prevalence of Parkinson's globally, the demand for effective treatments is growing. INBRIJA offers a novel, non-oral alternative, positioning it well in the market for patients who struggle with traditional therapies.

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " INBRIJA Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report " highlights the details around INBRIJA, which consists of a dry powder formulation of levodopa for oral inhalation with the INBRIJA inhaler. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of INBRIJA. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Acorda Therapeutics' INBRIJA (Levodopa) Overview

INBRIJA is an inhalable dry powder formulation of levodopa designed for use with the INBRIJA inhaler. The medication is delivered via white hypromellose capsules, each containing 42 mg of levodopa in a spray-dried powder form, along with excipients such as 1,2-dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine (DPPC) and sodium chloride.

Levodopa, the active ingredient in INBRIJA, is an aromatic amino acid with the chemical name (2S)-2-amino-3-(3,4-dihydroxyphenyl)propanoic acid. Its molecular formula is C₉H₁₁NO₄, and it has a molecular weight of 197.19 g/mol.

INBRIJA is indicated for the intermittent relief of OFF episodes in patients with Parkinson's disease who are already receiving treatment with carbidopa/levodopa. It is not intended to replace regular carbidopa/levodopa therapy but is used to reduce OFF periods and improve motor symptoms.

Each therapeutic capsule is used with a specially designed plastic inhaler featuring a blue body, blue cap, and a white mouthpiece. Patients may use INBRIJA up to five times per day, with the maximum daily dose limited to 420 mg.

Drug Name INBRIJA (Levodopa) Developer Acorda Therapeutics Approval Year 2018 (US); 2019 (EU) Primary Indication Parkinson's disease Mechanism of action Dopamine receptor agonist Route of administration Oral inhalation

Parkinson's disease is a chronic and progressive neurological condition that primarily affects the ability to control movement. It is caused by the gradual loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain, particularly in the substantia nigra—a region vital for regulating voluntary muscle activity. According to DelveInsight, there were approximately 3 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease across the 7MM in 2024, with the United States accounting for about 45% of these. Although there is currently no cure, symptom management involves a mix of medications and supportive therapies. Treatment typically includes physical, occupational, and speech therapy, and certain patients may benefit from surgical interventions. Complementary therapies are also sometimes used to help manage specific symptoms.

Commonly used drugs for Parkinson's include levodopa, dopamine agonists, MAO-B inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, amantadine, anticholinergics, and adenosine A2A receptor antagonists. These medications primarily aim to alleviate motor symptoms, which significantly impact patients' quality of life. DelveInsight estimates the Parkinson's disease market in the 7MM to have been worth USD 3.5 billion in 2024. DelveInsight's analysis forecasts market growth due to the introduction of emerging therapies, expecting a rise in market size during the study period (2020–2034). The anticipated increase in market size is driven by advancements in treatment options, greater healthcare access, and a rising prevalence of the condition, which together foster higher demand for innovative and effective therapies.

Emerging Competitors of INBRIJA

Some of the emerging competitors to INBRIJA in the Parkinson's disease treatment landscape include Solengepras (Cerevance), Buntanetap (Annovis Bio), Prasinezumab (Roche/Protherna), JOTROL (Jupiter Neurosciences), Glovadalen (UCB Biopharma), and others. In April 2025, Cerevance reported that the pivotal Phase III ARISE trial evaluating Solengepras as an adjunctive treatment for Parkinson's disease was ongoing, with topline results expected in the first half of 2026.

Cerevance's GPR6 antagonist, Solengepras, did not meet its primary endpoint in the Phase II ASCEND trial as a monotherapy for early, untreated Parkinson's disease patients, demonstrating only a modest and statistically non-significant improvement compared to placebo, as reported at AD/PD 2025.

According to the results presented at AD/PD 2025, Buntanetap has been shown to prevent cognitive decline across the entire treated ITT population. In patients with existing cognitive impairment, it improved cognitive performance along with MDS-UPDRS, WAIS, and CGI-S scores. A meeting with the US FDA to discuss the future development strategy is scheduled for the second Quarter of 2025.

The ATLANTIS Phase II trial design for glovadalen was presented at AD/PD 2025, highlighting its potential as a Parkinson's treatment. As a D1PAM, it boosts dopamine signaling without directly activating receptors.

Key Milestones of INBRIJA

In March 2023 , Acorda Therapeutics announced that Esteve Pharmaceuticals launched INBRIJA 33 mg (levodopa inhalation powder, hard capsules) in Spain . Esteve launched INBRIJA in Germany in mid-2022.

announced that Esteve Pharmaceuticals launched INBRIJA 33 mg (levodopa inhalation powder, hard capsules) in . Esteve launched INBRIJA in in mid-2022. In September 2019 , Acorda Therapeutics announced that the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for INBRIJA 33 mg inhalation powder, hard capsules. In Europe , INBRIJA is indicated for the intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in adult patients with Parkinson's disease treated with a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor. The Marketing Authorization approves INBRIJA for use in the 28 countries of the European Union, as well as Iceland , Norway , and Liechtenstein .

announced that the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for INBRIJA 33 mg inhalation powder, hard capsules. In , INBRIJA is indicated for the intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in adult patients with Parkinson's disease treated with a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor. The Marketing Authorization approves INBRIJA for use in the 28 countries of the European Union, as well as , , and . In December 2018 , INBRIJA was approved by the US FDA for intermittent treatment of OFF Episodes in people with Parkinson's taking carbidopa/levodopa.

INBRIJA Market Dynamics

INBRIJA is a medication used to manage "off" periods in patients with Parkinson's disease who are on a stable regimen of oral levodopa. The market dynamics surrounding INBRIJA are influenced by several factors, including the growing demand for innovative treatments for Parkinson's disease, an aging global population, and the increasing recognition of the importance of managing off periods in patients with Parkinson's. As the number of Parkinson's disease patients continues to rise globally, particularly with the aging Baby Boomer generation, the market for Parkinson's disease therapies is expanding, offering significant growth potential for medications like INBRIJA.

One of the key drivers for INBRIJA's market is the unmet need for effective treatments for off periods. Traditional oral levodopa, the mainstay of Parkinson's treatment, can lose efficacy over time, leading to motor fluctuations that result in off periods, during which patients experience a worsening of symptoms such as tremors and rigidity. INBRIJA provides an alternative in the form of an inhaled levodopa treatment that acts rapidly to help manage these periods, offering patients a faster-acting option compared to oral medications. This positioning appeals to both patients and healthcare providers who are looking for ways to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson's.

Despite its promising potential, INBRIJA faces challenges in the market. The primary hurdle is its relatively high cost compared to traditional levodopa treatments, which could limit its accessibility, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources. Additionally, the need for an inhaler device and potential issues related to device handling and patient compliance could also impact market penetration. Moreover, INBRIJA competes with other therapeutic options in the Parkinson's space, including dopamine agonists and other adjunctive treatments, which means ongoing education and marketing efforts are required to differentiate its unique benefits.

In terms of market opportunities, INBRIJA could benefit from increased awareness among healthcare providers about the drug's role in improving patient outcomes during off periods. Collaborations with Parkinson's disease advocacy groups and patient education initiatives could help drive adoption. Furthermore, expanding indications or seeking approval for additional uses could open up new revenue streams and bolster INBRIJA's position in the Parkinson's treatment market. Overall, while the market for INBRIJA faces challenges, the growing demand for better management of Parkinson's symptoms presents opportunities for continued growth and adoption.

