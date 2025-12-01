Colorectal Cancer Market Set to Expand Throughout Forecast Period (2025-2034) Driven by Increasing Screening Rates and Novel Drug Approvals | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The colorectal cancer market is growing due to rising incidence driven by aging populations and lifestyle risk factors, which increases demand for screening and treatment. Advances in molecular diagnostics, targeted therapies, and immuno-oncology agents are expanding treatment options and prolonging patient survival. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as Serplulimab (HLX10) + Bevacizumab + Chemotherapy (Shanghai Henlius Biotech), Botensilimab ± Balstilimab (Agenus), TTX-080 (Tizona Therapeutics), SGM-101 (Surgimab), HRO761 (Novartis), and others will further propel the CRC market.

DelveInsight's Colorectal Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, colorectal cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Colorectal Cancer Market Summary

The market size for colorectal cancer in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest colorectal cancer treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2024, the United States accounted for approximately 150,000 incidence cases of colorectal cancer, with around 25% diagnosed at the metastatic stage.

incidence cases of colorectal cancer, with around diagnosed at the metastatic stage. Leading colorectal cancer companies developing emerging therapies, such as Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Agenus, Tizona Therapeutics, Surgimab, Novartis, Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, AbbVie, Tyligand Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai, Bold Therapeutics, and others, are developing new therapy for colorectal cancer that can be available in the colorectal cancer market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for colorectal cancer that can be available in the colorectal cancer market in the coming years. The promising colorectal cancer therapies in clinical trials include Serplulimab（HLX10) + Bevacizumab + Chemotherapy, Botensilimab ± Balstilimab, TTX-080, SGM-101, HRO761, BXQ-350 + FOLFOX + bevacizumab, Revumenib, Zanzalintinib + atezolizumab vs. regorafenib, Temab-A (ABBV-400), TSN333 and TSN1611, Pumitamig, E7386, BOLD-100 in combination with FOLFOX Chemotherapy, and others.

Discover the colorectal cancer new treatment @ New Treatments for Colorectal Cancer

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Colorectal Cancer Market

Increasing Colorectal Cancer Incidence

The growing global incidence of colorectal cancer is a primary market driver, attributed to aging populations, lifestyle changes, and rising risk factors such as obesity, sedentary habits, diets high in processed meats, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Advances in Molecular Profiling for Precision Oncology

The increased use of molecular profiling (MSI-H, BRAF V600E, HER2, and KRAS G12C) enables more personalized and effective treatment strategies.

Emerging Molecular Targets Driving Next-Gen Therapies

Emerging targets such as KRAS G12C, NTRK fusions, and PIK3CA mutations provide new opportunities for drug development.

Growing CRC Clinical Trial Activities

Several colorectal cancer therapies are currently being evaluated in clinical trials, including Serplulima (HLX10) + Bevacizumab + Chemotherapy (Shanghai Henlius Biotech), Botensilimab ± Balstilimab (Agenus), TTX-080 (Tizona Therapeutics), SGM-101 (Surgimab), HRO761 (Novartis), BXQ-350 + FOLFOX + bevacizumab (Bexion Pharmaceuticals), Revumenib (Syndax Pharmaceuticals), Zanzalintinib + atezolizumab vs. regorafenib (Exelixis), Temab-A (ABBV-400) (AbbVie), TSN333 and TSN1611 (Tyligand Pharmaceuticals), Pumitamig (Bristol Myers Squibb), E7386 (Eisai), BOLD-100 in combination with FOLFOX Chemotherapy (Bold Therapeutics), and others.

Colorectal Cancer Market Analysis

The treatment strategy may involve a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy, each aimed at slowing disease progression and, in many cases, temporarily reducing the size of a cancerous tumor. Palliative care also plays a crucial role in alleviating symptoms and managing side effects associated with treatment.

In first-line palliative chemotherapy, either alone or in combination with targeted therapies, the foundation typically includes a fluoropyrimidine (FP), such as intravenous 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) or its oral counterpart, capecitabine, used in various combinations and dosing schedules. Among these, oral capecitabine serves as an alternative to intravenous 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin (LV). Studies have shown that combination regimens, such as FOLFOX (5-FU/LV/oxaliplatin) and FOLFIRI (5-FU/LV/irinotecan), yield higher response rates, improved progression-free survival (PFS), and better overall outcomes compared to 5-FU/LV alone. For patients who no longer respond to FOLFOX or CAPEOX, second-line therapy typically involves irinotecan-based treatments, such as irinotecan monotherapy or FOLFIRI. Evidence suggests that FOLFIRI offers a superior therapeutic index in this setting, with notable safety benefits over irinotecan monotherapy.

Additionally, emerging pipeline candidates, including Serplulimab, Botensilimab (with or without Balstilimab), TTX-080, and Petosemtamab, are expected to expand treatment options across multiple lines of therapy.

To know more about colorectal cancer treatment options, visit @ Approved Colorectal Cancer Drugs

Colorectal Cancer Competitive Landscape

Some of the colorectal cancer drugs in clinical trials include Serplulimab（HLX10) + Bevacizumab + Chemotherapy (Shanghai Henlius Biotech), Botensilimab ± Balstilimab (Agenus), TTX-080 (Tizona Therapeutics), SGM-101 (Surgimab), HRO761 (Novartis), BXQ-350 + FOLFOX + bevacizumab (Bexion Pharmaceuticals), Revumenib (Syndax Pharmaceuticals), Zanzalintinib + atezolizumab vs. regorafenib (Exelixis), Temab-A (ABBV-400) (AbbVie), TSN333 and TSN1611 (Tyligand Pharmaceuticals), Pumitamig (Bristol Myers Squibb), E7386 (Eisai), BOLD-100 in combination with FOLFOX Chemotherapy (Bold Therapeutics), and others.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech's HLX10 is a novel humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1), developed independently by Henlius. It shows promise for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, demonstrating improved pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles, along with favorable safety, tolerability, and antitumor activity in preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Agenus' Botensilimab is an investigational, Fc-enhanced human antibody targeting CTLA-4, designed to amplify both innate and adaptive antitumor immune responses. Its innovative design harnesses multiple mechanisms of action to broaden the benefits of immunotherapy, particularly for "cold" tumors that are typically unresponsive or resistant to existing PD-1/CTLA-4 treatments and other investigational agents.

Tizona Therapeutics' TTX-080, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody, targets HLA-G, a key immune-suppressive protein in the tumor microenvironment. By blocking HLA-G, TTX-080 aims to restore and enhance immune activity against cancer cells, particularly when used in conjunction with complementary therapeutic approaches.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the colorectal cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the colorectal cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about therapy for colorectal cancer @ Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials

What is Colorectal Cancer?

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a malignancy that develops in the colon (large intestine) or rectum and ranks among the most prevalent cancers globally. It typically starts as a small growth, or polyp, on the inner lining of the colon or rectum, which gradually enlarges and becomes cancerous over several years. When CRC spreads, or metastasizes, to other organs such as the liver or lungs, it is referred to as metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The colorectal cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current colorectal cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Among the 7MM countries, as far as age-specific cases are concerned, the 65-84 years age group accounted for the highest number of cases in 2024.

The colorectal cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of CRC

Gender-specific Cases of CRC

Age-specific Cases of CRC

Tumor Localization-specific Cases of CRC

Stage-specific Cases of CRC

Mutation-specific Cases of CRC

Total Treated Cases of CRC

Colorectal Cancer

Market Report

Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Colorectal Cancer

Market Report

Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and

Japan]. Colorectal Cancer

Epidemiology

Segmentation Total Incident Cases of CRC, Gender-specific Cases of CRC, Age-specific Cases of CRC, Tumor

Localization-specific Cases of CRC, Stage-specific Cases of CRC, Mutation-specific Cases of CRC, and

Total Treated Cases of CRC Key Colorectal Cancer

Companies Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Agenus, Tizona Therapeutics, Surgimab, Novartis, Bexion Pharmaceuticals,

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, AbbVie, Tyligand Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai, Bold

Therapeutics, Takeda, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and others Key Colorectal Cancer

Therapies Serplulimab（HLX10) + Bevacizumab + Chemotherapy, Botensilimab ± Balstilimab, TTX-080, SGM-

101, HRO761, BXQ-350 + FOLFOX + bevacizumab, Revumenib, Zanzalintinib + atezolizumab vs.

regorafenib, Temab-A (ABBV-400), TSN333 and TSN1611, Pumitamig, E7386, BOLD-100 in

combination with FOLFOX Chemotherapy, FRUZAQLA, KEYTRUDA, and others

Scope of the Colorectal Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Colorectal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Colorectal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Colorectal Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Colorectal Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Colorectal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which factors are driving colorectal cancer therapeutics market trends @ Colorectal Cancer Market Trends

Table of Contents

1 Colorectal Cancer Market Key Insights 2 Colorectal Cancer Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Colorectal Cancer (CRC) 4 Key Events 5 CRC Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 CRC Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of CRC by Therapies in 2024 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of CRC by Therapies in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview: CRC 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Colorectal Cancer Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Colorectal Cancer Causes 7.4 Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis 8 Colorectal Cancer Treatment and Management 8.1 Treatment Guidelines and Recommendations 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of CRC in the 7MM 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRC in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident Cases of CRC in the United States 9.4.2 Gender-specific Cases of CRC in the United States 9.4.3 Age-specific Cases of CRC in the United States 9.4.4 Tumor Localization-specific Cases of CRC in the United States 9.4.5 Stage-specific Cases of CRC in the United States 9.4.6 Mutation-specific Cases of CRC in the United States 9.4.7 Total Treated Cases of CRC in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Colorectal Cancer Patient Journey 11 Key Endpoints in CRC 12.2 FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib): Takeda 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 12.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.3 KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme List to be continued in the report… 13 Emerging Colorectal Cancer Therapies 13.1 Key Competitors 13.2 Botensilimab ± Balstilimab: Agenus 13.2.1 Product Description 13.2.2 Product Profile 13.2.3 Clinical Development 13.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.2.5 Analyst's View 13.3 Serplulimab（HLX10) + Bevacizumab + Chemotherapy: Shanghai Henlius Biotech List to be continued in the report… 14 CRC Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Key Colorectal Cancer Market Forecast Assumptions 14.3 Colorectal Cancer Market Outlook 14.4 Conjoint Analysis 14.5 Total Market Size of CRC in the 7MM 14.6 United States Colorectal Cancer Market Size 14.6.1 Total Market Size of CRC in the United States 14.6.2. Market Size of CRC by Therapies in the United States 14.7 EU4 and the UK Colorectal Cancer Market Size 14.8 Japan Colorectal Cancer Market Size 15 Colorectal Cancer Market Unmet Needs 16 Colorectal Cancer Market SWOT Analysis 17 KOL Views on Colorectal Cancer 18 Colorectal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement 19 Bibliography 20 Colorectal Cancer Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trial Analysis

Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key CRC companies, including Exelixis, Mirati Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Inspirna, Lyell Immunopharma, Genentech, Cantargia AB, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Neogap Therapeutics AB, Criterium, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celyad Oncology SA, Pfizer, Akeso, Menarini Group, Elpiscience (Suzhou) Biopharma, Ltd., BeyondBio Inc., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Rottapharm Biotech, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Inc., BioNTech SE, among others.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key metastatic colorectal cancer companies, including Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inspirna, Treos Bio, Cardiff Oncology, Agenus, Leap Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, Enterome, Tizona Therapeutics, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, among others.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trial Analysis Pipeline

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key metastatic colorectal cancer companies, including Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Eisai Inc., Treos Bio, AUM Biosciences, Leap Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Replimune, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Lutris Pharma, Ipsen, Bold Therapeutics, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, FivepHusion, SystImmune, Inspirna, Inc., Sapience Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Hutchmed, Merus N.V., among others.

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key microsatellite stable colorectal cancer companies, including Gritstone Oncology, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Arrys Therapeutics, NeoImmuneTec, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg