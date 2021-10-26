In-vitro Toxicology Assays Market Size For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

26 Oct, 2021, 10:05 BST
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro toxicology assays market size for cannabis and nicotine testing is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growing adoption of high throughput techniques in cannabis testing, legalization of medical cannabis, and growing awareness regarding the potential hazards of nicotine consumption have majorly driven the market throughout the forecast period.
Key Insights & Findings:
- Nicotine testing accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to continue the trend in the forecast period owing to increasing safety concerns associated with nicotine products
- Cannabis testing is expected to witness gradual growth through 2021-2028 owing to the rising acceptance of cannabis for medical use
- 3D cell culture technology is expected to grow at substantial CAGR owing to the increasing popularity of drug development and toxicity testing
- Cytotoxicity testing designing accounted for the highest market revenue in 2020 owing to advancements in different tools for evaluating the cytotoxic effects of nicotine-containing products
- North America has emerged as the highest revenue-generating region in 2020, owing to the prevalence of cancer, presence of key players, and developed healthcare infrastructure
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. It is anticipated that China and India are contributing majorly to the regional market's growth
- Key players are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions to maintain their presence in the market
- In August 2020, Eurofins Scientific purchased approximately 136 smaller labs within 3 years from 2014 to 2019, accounting for a total expenditure of USD 3.4 billion in these acquisitions.
Read 117 page market research report, "In-vitro Toxicology Assays Market For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test Type, By Technology, By Application (Cytotoxicity Testing, Genetic Toxicity Testing), By Method, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
The legalization of medical cannabis is underway globally, including in countries such as Germany, Australia, and Israel. The market is gaining momentum in the Asia Pacific region, with Thailand having fully legalized medicinal cannabis. Thus, increasing legalization of medical cannabis is expected to drive the market growth to a major extend. In addition, technological advancements in cellular assays have boosted the market growth.
COVID-19 has become a catalyst for changing the traditional use of cannabis. Owing to the pandemic, the leading scientific community and market competitors are now focusing on deciphering the potential of cannabis to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. Companies have reported the increase in the sale of cannabis as some states/countries have declared cannabis as an essential medicine during the pandemic.
Grand View Research has segmented the global in-vitro toxicology assays market for cannabis and nicotine testing on the basis of test type, technology, application, method, and region:
- In-vitro Toxicology Assays Market For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Cannabis Testing
- Nicotine Testing
- In-vitro Toxicology Assays Market For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- 3D Cell Culture Technology
- Mass Spectrometry
- Flow Cytometry
- Others
- In-vitro Toxicology Assays Market For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Genetic Toxicity Testing
- Carcinogenicity Testing
- Cytotoxicity Testing
- Mutagenicity Testing
- Others
- In-vitro Toxicology Assays Market For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Cellular Assay
- Live Cells
- High Throughput / High Content Screening
- Molecular Imaging
- Others
- Fixed Cells
- Others
- In-vitro Toxicology Assays Market For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
List of Key Players of In-vitro Toxicology Assays Market For Cannabis And Nicotine Testing
- Stemina Biomarker Discovery, Inc.
- Broughton Nicotine Services
- Labstat International, Inc.
- IONTOX
- TOXIKON
- Integrated Laboratory Systems
- Enthalpy Analytical
- PBR Laboratories, Inc.
Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Biotechnology Industry:
- Drug Of Abuse Testing Services Market – The global drug of abuse testing services market size was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs has led to the high growth of the market.
- Drug Testing Market – The global drug testing market size was valued at USD 8.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The COVID-19 pandemic have adversely affected the mental health of people and have led to higher rates of substance abuse.
- Legal Cannabis Market – The global legal cannabis market size was valued at USD 12.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2028. Rising legalization and increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of cannabis consumption are the key factors.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Share this article