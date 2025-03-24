In-Licensing Opportunity: How a Pharma Leader Leveraged Scientific Innovation for Clinical and Commercial Success | DelveInsight

A leading U.S.-based drug delivery device company known for its strong global commercial presence recognized this opportunity and aimed to expand its portfolio through in-licensing pharma innovation . With an increasing focus on patient-friendly drug administration, the company sought to in-license a dissolvable microneedle technology (dMTS)—a non-invasive platform capable of delivering a variety of drugs and vaccines through a patch format. However, the road to in-licensed products was not without hurdles.

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The objective was to assess dissolvable microneedle technology and identify top licensing partner companies with the right technological competencies, clinical capabilities, and commercial readiness using secondary and primary intelligence. The company needed a comprehensive pharma market assessment to evaluate potential partners developing innovative dMTS-based drug delivery systems, ensuring they had the expertise to bring novel concepts from the lab to clinical trials and, ultimately, the market.

Recognizing the situation's complexity and the advantages of in-licensing and out-licensing, the company turned to DelveInsight, a trusted expert in pharma market intelligence and strategic licensing. Using a combination of secondary and primary intelligence, DelveInsight conducted a deep dive into the pharma in-licensing landscape, identifying the most promising players in the microneedle technology space. The assessment provided the company with a clear roadmap—pinpointing potential partners, evaluating their clinical pipelines, and determining their in-licensing agreement potential.

In the evolving pharmaceutical landscape, bridging the gap between scientific innovation and commercial success is a persistent challenge. Many blockbuster drugs and drug delivery technologies originate from smaller biotech firms or academic research centers, where groundbreaking discoveries happen, but commercial expertise is often lacking. This is where pharma in-licensing becomes a game-changer—allowing large players to acquire cutting-edge innovations and propel them toward clinical development and market success.

DelveInsight's Methodology: A Strategic Approach to In-Licensing dMTS Technology

To help the company identify the right in-licensing opportunity in dissolvable microneedle technology (dMTS), DelveInsight applied a structured, intelligence-driven approach. By leveraging its expertise in pharma licensing services and conducting comprehensive assessments, DelveInsight provided actionable insights that enabled the company to make informed decisions for in-licensing pharma assets.

dMTS Market Assessment: DelveInsight conducted an in-depth pharma market assessment, analyzing the Asia-Pacific landscape for dissolvable microneedle technology and identifying growth trends, key players, and competitive positioning in the in-licensed products space.

Company Assessment: DelveInsight evaluated potential licensing partners, assessing their technological capabilities, clinical progress, and commercial readiness to support a successful in-licensing agreement.

Technology Assessment: A detailed review of R&D innovations, product pipelines, and formulation technology helped determine the feasibility of in-licensing drugs from top microneedle technology developers.

Investment Assessment: DelveInsight analyzed funding patterns, partnerships, and acquisition trends within the dMTS sector, ensuring that potential pharma in-licensing partners had strong financial backing and a robust growth strategy.

Primary Assessment: Using primary intelligence, DelveInsight conducted expert interviews, industry surveys, and KOL engagements, validating key findings and gaining deeper insights into the capabilities of potential partners.

Strategic Insights on Companies: DelveInsight provided a detailed competitive analysis, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and risks of various in-licensing opportunities to ensure the client partnered with the most viable company.

Assessment of Own Company: By analyzing the client's existing portfolio, commercial strengths, and expansion goals, DelveInsight identified gaps and strategic areas for growth, ensuring a strong alignment with the selected in-licensing and out-licensing in pharma opportunities.

Strategic Goal Building: Finally, DelveInsight helped the company develop a clear roadmap for in-licensing success, outlining potential partnerships, deal structures, and commercialization strategies to drive clinical development and commercial milestone achievement.

Through this intelligence-backed methodology, DelveInsight provided the client with a data-driven, strategic approach to in-licensing, enabling them to secure the right licensing opportunity and expand their footprint in the drug delivery technology market.

Strategic Outcomes with DelveInsight's Licensing Expertise :

Matrix Analysis identified and positioned the top 20 potential licensing partners based on their technological, clinical, and commercial capabilities.

The client gained a clear assessment of the top companies best aligned with their strategic goals and licensing objectives (the TARGET quadrant).

DelveInsight facilitated direct meetings with 4-5 high-potential companies, enabling the client to advance in-licensing discussions efficiently.

By leveraging DelveInsight's expertise, the company successfully secured a high-value in-licensing opportunity, giving a scientific innovation the boost it needed to reach clinical development and commercial milestone achievement. This case underscores the benefits of in-licensing—a strategic approach that enables large pharmaceutical players to stay ahead of the competition by integrating cutting-edge research into their pipelines while ensuring that breakthrough therapies reach the market faster.

Regulatory Analysis : DelveInsight's regulatory intelligence services simplify global approvals by consolidating complex regulatory data into a single platform. With ever-changing guidelines and country-specific requirements, navigating approvals for NCEs, biologics, biosimilars, and cell or gene therapies can be daunting. A single misstep can mean costly delays. Our experts provide clear, comparative insights into global regulatory frameworks, helping clients streamline approvals, mitigate risks, and prioritize markets with faster access.

Portfolio Management : DelveInsight's Portfolio Management services help clients assess competencies, leverage strengths, and align strategic priorities. Our structured approach identifies market needs, optimizes resources, and enhances portfolio value. With comprehensive market intelligence, we empower organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions, minimizing risks and maximizing long-term impact for both customers and the company.

R&D Analysis : DelveInsight's skilled research and development analyst specializes in the complexities of different indications, offering essential insights and advice to clients aiming to advance in research and development. They utilize a methodical assessment approach, aligned with industry norms, to track the progress of each drug in both pre-clinical and clinical stages. DelveInsight's comprehensive reports are crafted to reduce uncertainties and highlight overlooked areas, providing organizations with timely and strategic intelligence.

Why Choose DelveInsight?

DelveInsight's Licensing Services help pharma companies secure the best in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying strategic partners and facilitating successful deal-making. With expertise across all therapeutic areas and a vast global network, we provide comprehensive market intelligence, decision-mapping matrix assessments, and expert engagement services to streamline the licensing process. Our approach ensures that clients receive a curated list of potential partners, expert-led discussions, and in-depth strategic insights, making licensing decisions more effective and result-driven. In an industry where the right partnerships drive commercial success, DelveInsight's systematic methodology ensures seamless negotiations and long-term growth.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform, PharmDelve.

