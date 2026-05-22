Implantica publishes Interim Report January - March 2026 (Q1)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Substantially Advancing Clinical Outcomes & Economic Impact of RefluxStop®

Significant events in the first quarter of 2026

Secured over EUR 1.2 million in new multi-year public tender approvals in Italy, further strengthening RefluxStop®'s commercial adoption and reimbursement position within the Italian national healthcare system

Expanded the RefluxStop® Centers of Excellence network in Germany with the addition of Klinikum St. Georg in Leipzig and St. Vincenz Hospital Menden, both InEK reporting hospitals supporting Implantica's reimbursement strategy through the InEK DRG adjustment process

Published additional health economics analysis in Italy demonstrating that RefluxStop® is highly cost-effective compared to traditional GERD treatments, PPI medication, Fundoplication and MSA procedures, further supporting its long-term reimbursement and market access potential

Significant events after the end of the period

Submitted final FDA response including additional test reports requested by the FDA for the RefluxStop® PMA application

Continued accelerating preparations for a targeted U.S. commercial launch of RefluxStop®, pending FDA approval

Landmark real-world RefluxStop® study published in Nature's Scientific Reports, demonstrating excellent long-term safety and reproducibility across 602 GERD patients from 22 centers in six European countries with follow-up up to 6.75 years

Financial summary first quarter 2026

Net sales increased 15% to TEUR 857 (745).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 93% (97%).

Operating loss (EBIT) improved to TEUR 3,858 (4,173).

Loss after tax increased to TEUR 4,280 (2,764).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.06 (0.04).

Cash at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 45.5.

Telephone conference

Implantica will hold a teleconference on 22 May 2026 at 15:00 (CEST) with Peter Forsell (CEO), Andreas Öhrnberg (CFO), and Nicole Pehrsson (Chief Corporate Affairs Officer). Please see the dial-in details below to join the conference:

Webcast

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:

https://implantica.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

Dial-in

Dial-in numbers to the teleconference will be received by registering on the link below. After the registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://events.inderes.com/implantica/q1-report-2026/dial-in

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)43 505 20 57

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

This information is information that Implantica AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-22 08:00 CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech company focused on bringing advanced implantable technologies into the body to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The company's lead product, RefluxStop®, is a CE-marked implant for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with the potential to transform the standard of care in anti-reflux surgery, supported by strong long-term clinical outcomes.

In addition to RefluxStop®, Implantica has developed a broad, patent-protected product pipeline partly incorporating two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to enable communication with and remote monitoring of implants inside the body, and a wireless energizing platform designed to wirelessly power implantable devices through intact skin. Treatment could be changed remotely, saving cost for society.

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-publishes-interim-report-january---march-2026--q1-,c4351845

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