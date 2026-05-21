Implantica announces publication of a new health economics study showing RefluxStop®'s superior cost-effectiveness in the treatment of GERD in the Italian Healthcare System

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStop® for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces a new RefluxStop® study showing the next-gen surgical solution for GERD is highly cost-effective compared to current standard of GERD care in the Italian healthcare system.

The study titled, 'Cost-effectiveness of RefluxStop for gastroesophageal reflux disease: analysis from an Italian healthcare perspective' conducted by the York Health Economics Consortium in the UK and a selection of Italy's top anti-reflux surgeons, including Prof. Davide Bona at I.R.C.C.S. Ospedale Galeazzi - Sant'Ambrogio, University of Milan, Milan, Italy, Dr. Leonardo Vincenti at IRCCS Ospedale Specializzato in Gastroenterologia Saverio de Bellis, Castellana Grotte, Puglia, Italy, Prof. Adolfo Renzi at Ospedale Buon Consiglio Fatebenefratelli, Napoli, Italy, and Prof. Luigi Bonavina at Azienda Ospedaliera di Cosenza, University of Calabria, Cosenza, Italy, was recently published in the esteemed journal, BMC Gastroenterology.

The extensive health-economic analysis shows a 100% probability that RefluxStop® is cost-effective compared with PPIs and magnetic sphincter augmentation (MSA), and a 97% probability compared with Nissen fundoplication in the Italian health system. With over 200 procedures completed and growing approval of public tenders across Italy, RefluxStop® continues to gain commercial traction, paving the way for broader reimbursement approval influencing also other European countries.

Inventor of RefluxStop® and CEO of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell says, "The basis for a successful launch of a new treatment always depends on good or superior clinical results, however, the power of having the most cost-effective treatment should not be underestimated. Italy is a good example where health economics with RefluxStop being the most cost-effective treatment available, goes hand in hand with securing procurement in the public healthcare system. We are grateful to the independent surgeons who choose to collect and publish RefluxStop® data, driving surgical innovation forward for GERD patients everywhere."

Dr. Forsell continues, "With over 12 million adult GERD sufferers in Italy1, I look forward to seeing RefluxStop® deliver on its promise and make a meaningful, long-term difference for patients across Italy. Considering Ethicon's withdrawal of the magnetic sphincter augmentation device (LINX) from Europe, Implantica is fully committed to stepping in and ensuring GERD patients have access to RefluxStop®."

1. Zagari R, Fuccio L, Wallander M-A, Johansson S, Fiocca R, Casanova S, Farahmand B, Winchester C, Roda E, Bazzoli F. Gastro-oesophageal reflux symptoms, oesophagitis and Barrett's oesophagus in the general poplulation: the Loiano-Monghidoro study. Gut. 2008;57:1354-1359.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)43 505 20 57

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 21, 2026, at 08:00 a.m. (CEST).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech company focused on bringing advanced implantable technologies into the body to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The company's lead product, RefluxStop®, is a CE-marked implant for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with the potential to transform the standard of care in anti-reflux surgery, supported by strong long-term clinical outcomes.

In addition to RefluxStop®, Implantica has developed a broad, patent-protected product pipeline partly incorporating two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to enable communication with and remote monitoring of implants inside the body, and a wireless energizing platform designed to wirelessly power implantable devices through intact skin. Treatment could be changed remotely, saving cost for society.

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop®

RefluxStop® is a treatment for GERD designed to address the root cause of acid reflux without compressing the food passageway.

Unlike conventional anti-reflux surgical procedures, which typically rely on encircling the esophagus and are often associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch or vomit, and gas bloating, RefluxStop® restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its natural anatomical position.

The unique mechanism of action of RefluxStop® is designed to reconstruct the body's natural anti-reflux barrier while preserving normal physiological function, offering the potential for effective reflux control with reduced side effects compared to traditional surgical approaches.

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Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

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