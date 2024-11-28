Immersive Entertainment Market Skyrockets to $519.77 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants - Microsoft Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Google LLC | The Insight Partners

The global immersive entertainment market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $519.77 Billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion, driven by widespread application of immersive technologies across entertainment industry.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the "Immersive Entertainment Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Component, Technology, End User, and Geography", the market is observing significant growth owing to widespread application of immersive technologies across entertainment industry, increasing adoption of digital transformation model among organizations and growing spending on live events worldwide.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the immersive entertainment market comprises a vast array of component, technology, end user and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Immersive Entertainment Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Immersive Entertainment Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising demand for cloud computing. The market, valued at $87.51 Billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.9% during 2023–2031.

Technological Innovations: Over the past few years, technological advancements have brought closer to completely realistic and immersive experiences in VR and immersive entertainment. The application of AI to improve VR and immersive entertainment capabilities has been one of the main forces behind this advancement. AI is the process of educating robots to analyze and interpret data to make predictions and judgments. It can take many different forms in the context of VR and immersive entertainment such as improving the realism of virtual settings or producing lifelike interactions between users and virtual items. The power of AI to create realistic and dynamic landscapes is one of the most significant ways technologies transform VR and immersive entertainment.

Widespread Application of Immersive Technologies Across Entertainment Industry: Immersive technologies, from virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to mixed reality (MR) and extended reality (XR), offer new possibilities for the entertainment industry. The entertainment industry has seen a rise in the usage of immersive technology, which allows users to fully immerse themselves in virtual environments or engage in novel and fascinating interactions with fictitious characters and tales. In past years, VR systems were bulky and expensive, making them inaccessible to most consumers. Nonetheless, customers have been interested in immersive technology in recent years as VR headsets have become widely available and reasonably priced. People can now explore new worlds and play immersive video games in their living rooms. Companies such as Oculus, HTC Corporation, and Sony have provided VR experiences.

Increasing Adoption of Digital Transformation Model Among Organizations: Organizations struggle to compete in a constantly changing and dynamic market. Hence, with digital transformation, businesses seek to boost their competitive advantage, enhance business performance, and achieve business growth. Digital transformation has become a new model for many organizations to gain competitive advantages in the intense and dynamic market competition. Over the years, business across various sectors has undergone substantial change, with digital technology being a major contributor to this evolution. Digital technology breakthroughs have transformed the way consumers produce and consume entertainment, changing the sector beyond recognition. By providing new and interesting ways to generate, distribute, and consume media material such as movies, TV shows, and music, creative techniques of generating and sharing have completely changed the entertainment industry.

Geographical Insights: North America dominated the immersive entertainment market in 2023; it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global immersive entertainment market, followed by Asia Pacific.

Immersive Entertainment Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on component, the immersive entertainment market is segmented into hardware and software & services. The hardware segment held a larger market share in 2023.





Based on technology, the immersive entertainment market is segmented into virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, and others. The virtual reality segment dominated the market in 2023.





In terms of end user, the immersive entertainment market is segmented into media & entertainment, gaming, design & architecture, retail, education, and others. The media & entertainment segment dominated the market in 2023.





The immersive entertainment market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Immersive Entertainment Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Microsoft Corp

Qualcomm Inc

Google LLC

Sony Group Corp

Infosys Ltd

HTC Corp

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Apple Inc

Magic Leap, Inc

Salesforce Inc

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Immersive Entertainment Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"Microsoft Corp collaborated with Xbox on the 'Power Your Dreams experience'. "The dream narration mixed with these powerful visuals really creates an immersive entertainment experience that takes fans into a world of imagination." The Power Your Dreams immersive audio-visual experience at the Outernet offers a world where imagination meets reality and is curated by dream psychologist, Ian Wallace . Inspired by three Xbox titles — Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and the as-yet-unreleased Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 — participants are taken on a journey through different worlds and encouraged to use their imagination to dream, explore, and create."





. Inspired by three Xbox titles — Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and the as-yet-unreleased Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 — participants are taken on a journey through different worlds and encouraged to use their imagination to dream, explore, and create." "Qualcomm Inc announced the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform, a single-chip architecture that unlocks 4.3K spatial computing at 90 frames per second for breathtaking visual clarity across work and play. The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 supports 4.3K per eye resolution and 12 or more concurrent cameras to deliver crisp, immersive mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences."

Conclusion:

Over the past few years, the immersive entertainment market has seen a spectacular evolution that has attracted customers and artists. The immersive experience has been fueled by technological advancements such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), which have also expedited the entertainment industry's rapid expansion. Technologies such as AR, MR and VR headsets, 3D displays, 3D audio, gesture recognition, spatial sensing, holograms, speech recognition, haptics, AI, drones, and cameras are becoming accessible, affordable, and valuable, which is encouraging their adoption in areas, including gaming, education, and entertainment. With technological advancements, science fiction will increasingly become a reality with realistic and complex immersive experiences that blur the boundaries between the virtual and physical worlds. Although immersive entertainment is still in the early stages, it is already starting to significantly impact the video game, movie, and music industries. In the coming years, it is anticipated to dramatically affect several different areas, including retail, healthcare, and education.

With projected growth to $519.77 Billion by 2031, the Immersive Entertainment Market represents a significant opportunity for raw material suppliers, hardware manufacturers, software developers, system integrators, investors, industry stakeholders, end users and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

