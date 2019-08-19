Immersion Cooling Market Worth $501 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Immersion Cooling Market by Type (Single-Phase and Two-Phase), Application (High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining), Cooling Fluid Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Fluorocarbon Based), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Immersion Cooling Market is projected to grow from USD 177 million in 2019 to USD 501 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2019 to 2024. The increasing server rack density and growing need for eco-friendly and cost-effective data center cooling solutions is expected to drive the immersion cooling market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107040948

Browse in-depth TOC on "Immersion Cooling Market"

63 – Tables

35 – Figures

155 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/immersion-cooling-market-107040948.html

The single-phase immersion cooling type segment is projected to lead the global immersion cooling market during the forecast period

Based on type, the single-phase immersion cooling market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. In single-phase immersion cooling, the fluid has a higher boiling point and remains in the liquid phase throughout the cooling process. Electronic equipment is submerged in a non-conductive liquid bath in an accessible, sealed enclosure. Pumps are used to direct the heated fluid to a heat exchanger, where it is cooled and recycled back into the bath without any loss of fluid. Single-phase immersion has been recognized as the next-generation cooling technology by all the major immersion cooling manufacturers, as it has proven to be low-cost and highly reliable. Most of the hyperscalers and cryptocurrency miners have adopted single-phase immersion cooling, thus fueling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Speak to our Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=107040948

The high performance computing segment is projected to lead the immersion cooling market during the forecast period

Based on application, the High Performance Computing (HPC) segment of the immersion cooling market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of HPC is gaining traction, as enterprises across various industry verticals are focusing on scaling-up their complex applications. HPC enables scientists and engineers to solve complex, compute-intensive problems.

Some of the benefits of HPC include high network performance, fast storage, large volume of memory, and very high compute capabilities. Thus, HPC enables organizations to develop new, innovative products and services to maintain a competitive edge in the market. The costs and logistics of conventional cooling become more challenging as server racks become denser thermally. These difficulties are faced in HPC where the systems can be twice or thrice denser. This encourages HPC customers to switch from traditional cooling methods to immersion cooling solutions, thus, driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The immersion cooling market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Immersion Cooling Market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key countries contributing to the increased demand for immersion cooling in this region. The increasing adoption of immersion cooling in applications, such as high performance computing, cryptocurrency mining, edge computing, especially in China, Japan and India is expected to drive the immersion cooling market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (US), Submer Technologies (Spain), Allied Control Ltd. (Hong Kong), Asperitas (The Netherlands), Midas Green Technologies (US), Iceotope Technologies Limited (UK), DCX – The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), LiquidCool Solutions (US), DownUnder GeoSolutions Pty Ltd. (The Netherlands), ExaScaler Inc. (Japan), and Horizon Computing Solutions (France) are some of the leading players operating in the immersion cooling market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=107040948

Browse Adjacent Markets: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/immersion-cooling-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/immersion-cooling.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets