iM Global Partner launches Eurozone multi-cap fund

PARIS and LONDON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner (iMGP) has announced the launch of a new Eurozone equities fund, iMGP Euro Select Fund, to be managed by its Partner Zadig Asset Management (Zadig), a European equity specialist. This multi-cap fund will focus on Eurozone companies and is planned to be a "one stop shop" for clients who wish to gain access to the best ideas of Zadig Asset Management.

It will be co-managed by seasoned portfolio managers Francesco Rustici (mid and small caps) and Régis Bégué (large caps).

Francesco Rustici (left) and Régis Bégué (right) to manage new iMGP Euro Select Fund.

Francesco Rustici is co-manager of the Memnon Opportunities Fund and is AAA-rated by Citywire. He is ranked 2nd out of 263 fund managers in the Equity – European Small & Medium Companies category over 3 years for total return and brings over 28 years of experience to the fund.

Régis Bégué is currently Partner of Zadig Asset Management and the co-manager of the Memnon European Equity Fund and has more than 29 years of experience. He joined Zadig in April 2024 after a successful career at Lazard Frères Gestion where he was Managing Director and responsible for running €10bn in client assets (in 2023) of which €6 bn was in European equities.

The Zadig team believes in truly active management and focuses on high-conviction investments and opportunistic stock picking with a style-neutral approach. The fund will be built on a valuation-driven, bottom-up process and will have balanced exposure to cyclical, growth, defensive and financial themes, investing in those companies offering, what the Zadig team believes to be, are among the best risk/return profile.

The fund has a multi-cap, blend style and has a high focus on alpha generation. The current portfolio holds 40 stocks (and can go up to a maximum of 50). It will maintain a minimum of 50% exposure to large caps and a maximum of 50% exposure to mid caps with a significant focus on liquidity.

The fund will be SFDR[1] Article 8 and, for French investors, it will comply with the PEA (Plan d'Epargne en Actions) rules. Local registration for retail distribution is currently ongoing.

[1] SFDR Article 8 funds promote/integrate environmental and/or social characteristics and incorporate good governance practices into their investment strategy. More information on sustainability-related characteristics and/or objectives can be found here : https://www.imgp.com/en/sustainability.

