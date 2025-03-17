iM Global Partner enters the Active UCITS ETF Market in Europe

PARIS and LONDON, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner (iMGP) has announced it will enter the European Active UCITS ETF market with the launch of a European Managed Futures UCITS ETF, the only one available on the market, the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Fund R USD ETF.

This Active UCITS ETF has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange in Paris and will soon be available on the London Stock Exchange listed in sterling.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Fund R USD ETF will mirror the world's largest Managed Futures ETF, US-listed iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF. Both are managed by iMGP's partner, DBi, experts in hedge fund replication. The US-listed ETF trades under the Bloomberg ticker DBMF:US, while the European UCITS ETF share class is listed under DBMF:FP.

This alternative strategy aims to replicate the pre-fee performance of a representative basket of leading managed futures hedge funds and has attracted interest from a wide variety of investors.

The UCITS ETF expands our existing offering of the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Fund and gives clients the opportunity to access the managed futures space through their wrapper of choice.

The European Active UCITS ETF market has grown steadily in recent years, with these products considered the next generation of portfolio building blocks. iM Global Partner has an active pipeline and plans to bring additional active UCITS ETFs to market in the coming months. iM Global Partner has already built up significant experience in the actively managed ETF market via its US operations and has a number of other ETFs covering multiple Partners and asset classes.

iMGP Founder and CEO, Philippe Couvrecelle, said: "After several years of offering actively managed ETFs in the USA, we are delighted to bring this offering to European investors. Our ability to respond to market opportunities demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative, cutting-edge products for all our clients, wherever they are based."

Andrew Beer, Co-Founder DBi, added: "Managed Futures ETFs are becoming a big thing in the US so we are proud to partner with iMGP to launch DBMF:FP in Europe. This launch highlights the success of our model. Managed futures are one of the few alternative strategies where there are indisputable diversification benefits."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642017/5217003/iM_Global_Partner_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: media@imgp.com