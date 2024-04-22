iM Global Partner announces strategic investment in UK-headquartered Trinity Street Asset Management

PARIS and LONDON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner (iMGP) today announced the acquisition of a non-controlling minority stake in London-based investment boutique, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP ("Trinity Street"), which had US$8.6 bn in assets under management as at 31st March 2024. This transaction is subject to FCA approval.

Founded in 2002, Trinity Street is a specialist independent investment firm managing active Global and International equity portfolios. It employs a disciplined, fundamental research approach to investing in companies undergoing positive structural changes that it believes are under-recognized by the market. It is committed to concentrated, long-term investing with a focused, style-agnostic approach. In addition to its London headquarters, Trinity Street has an office in New York and employs 28 professionals. The firm is led by an experienced team that has worked together cohesively for a long period of time and has consistently delivered superior returns for a diversified set of institutional clients globally.

After the closing of the transaction, the Trinity Street partners will continue to hold the substantial majority of the equity of the firm and to operate the firm independently.

Philippe Couvrecelle, Founder and CEO of iM Global Partner said: "For a few years now we have been actively looking for a Europe-based company to complement our network of nine high-quality investment firms. I am delighted to welcome Trinity Street Asset Management on board as our 10th Partner. Their approach fits in very well with our philosophy, and their products are highly complementary to those of our existing Partners. Trinity Street's performance has been impressive, and this partnership will allow us to further expand our product offering internationally."

Richard Bruce, CEO and CIO of Trinity Street Asset Management added: "Given its history of successful minority partnerships, iM Global Partner is the ideal long-term shareholder for Trinity Street. We are committed to ensuring the longevity and stability of our firm, aligning our interests with those of our clients and delivering strong investment returns, preserving our independence, and driving the entrepreneurial culture. The success of Trinity Street has come from its team-based approach: maintaining and enhancing this over the long term is our strategic focus."

Contact: media@imgp.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331183/iM_Global_Partner_Logo.jpg