Illuminating the Future of Energy: Sungrow Debuts Two PV&ESS Next-Generation Solutions in Dubai

They both feature the industry's leading safety and durability applications to ensure stable, high-efficiency operation in extreme conditions in MEA. The 1+X 2.0 features a scalable block design ranging from 780kW to 9.375MW, and a front-in, rear-out cooling design ensures stable full-load operation even at 52°C. PowerTitan 3.0 features the industry's first large-scale fully liquid-cooled Silicon Carbide Power Conversion System (SiC PCS), delivering exceptional efficiency (up to 99.3%) and consistent full-power output even at 55°C, raising the overall energy storage system conversion efficiency to 92%.

1+X 2.0: Redefine Utility-Scale Solar Solution

Born with Enhanced Durability : The 1+X 2.0 is engineered to be robust in harsh conditions such as high temperature and sandstorm area in MEA. It features high-performance components, efficient heat exchangers, and built-in safety margins across all critical parts. Its unique dual-duct cooling system separates hot and cold airflow to eliminate thermal interference, while redundant thermal design ensures continuous full-load operation even at temperatures up to 52 ° C . The IP66-rated fully sealed design, high-level protective materials, and self-cleaning air duct system ensure the 1+X 2.0 maintains clean internal components and high reliability. The inverter has successfully endured 100 days of real-world sandstorm testing, emerging dust-free inside and maintaining stable power output — demonstrating strong reliability.





: The 1+X 2.0 is engineered to be robust in harsh conditions such as high temperature and sandstorm area in MEA. It features high-performance components, efficient heat exchangers, and built-in safety margins across all critical parts. Its unique dual-duct cooling system separates hot and cold airflow to eliminate thermal interference, while redundant thermal design ensures continuous . The fully sealed design, high-level protective materials, and self-cleaning air duct system ensure the 1+X 2.0 maintains clean internal components and high reliability. Small Module, Mega Impact : The 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter offers enhanced modularity with flexible scalability from 780kW up to 9.375MW through parallel units, resulting in great flexibility that covers various scenarios. Its split modular design allows quick field replacement of critical components, reducing O&M time to just one hour per module. Equipped with an intelligent diagnostics function, it delivers real-time fault detection that speeds up repairs and minimizes manual intervention.





: The 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter offers enhanced modularity with flexible scalability from 780kW up to 9.375MW through parallel units, resulting in great flexibility that covers various scenarios. Its split modular design allows quick field replacement of critical components, reducing O&M time to just one hour per module. Equipped with an intelligent diagnostics function, it delivers real-time fault detection that speeds up repairs and minimizes manual intervention. Exquisite Safety Management: The DC faults may result in short-circuit, arcing, or even fire. The 1+X 2.0 modular inverter, equipped with an Intelligent DC-Side Safety Management System, can disconnect faulty circuits within 40 milliseconds to prevent such risks when an arc fault is detected, simultaneously shutting down related combiner boxes. Additionally, a high-precision temperature sensor network monitors inverter terminal in real-time, disconnecting circuits immediately upon detecting overheating to further enhance fire safety. It accurately detects 15 fault types (short-circuit, arc, overload, etc.) and disconnects within 2ms, protecting the equipment from damage.

PowerTitan 3.0: Next-Generation's ESS Solution

Full Liquid-Cooled, Full-Power Operation : In response to customer needs in the MEA, Sungrow introduced the PowerTitan 3.0 AC liquid-cooled energy storage system, supporting 2–4 hours of operation. The 20 ft configuration integrates a 1.72 MW PCS with 6.9 MWh batteries, delivering a 4-hour system where a single block reaches 6.9 MW/27.6 MWh. Equipped with high-temperature-resistant SiC devices in the new PCS, the PCS achieves up to 99.3% efficiency and sustains full-power operation without derating at 55°C—ensuring long-term safety, reliability, and profitability.





: In response to customer needs in the MEA, Sungrow introduced the PowerTitan 3.0 AC liquid-cooled energy storage system, supporting 2–4 hours of operation. The 20 ft configuration integrates a 1.72 MW PCS with 6.9 MWh batteries, delivering a 4-hour system where a single block reaches 6.9 MW/27.6 MWh. Equipped with high-temperature-resistant SiC devices in the new PCS, the PCS achieves up to 99.3% efficiency and sustains full-power operation without derating at 55°C—ensuring long-term safety, reliability, and profitability. Engineered for Extreme Heat: PowerTitan 3.0 adopts a top-only exhaust design for both ESS and MVS, preventing hot and cold air from mixing. In GW-level simulations at 55°C, traditional setups showed an 8°C air-inlet rise, while Sungrow limited it to just 1.53°C—reducing auxiliary power by 9%. Its AI Bionic Thermal Balance 2.0 further predicts weather and operation plans, enabling flexible compressor and fan control, achieving ±1°C precision in temperature regulation and cutting auxiliary power consumption by an additional 10%. With IP55 protection and C5 corrosion resistance, PowerTitan 3.0 guarantees stable performance across the MEA's diverse and harsh climates.





PowerTitan 3.0 adopts a top-only exhaust design for both ESS and MVS, preventing hot and cold air from mixing. In GW-level simulations at 55°C, traditional setups showed an 8°C air-inlet rise, while Sungrow limited it to just 1.53°C—reducing auxiliary power by 9%. Its AI Bionic Thermal Balance 2.0 further predicts weather and operation plans, enabling flexible compressor and fan control, achieving ±1°C precision in temperature regulation and cutting auxiliary power consumption by an additional 10%. With IP55 protection and C5 corrosion resistance, PowerTitan 3.0 guarantees stable performance across the MEA's diverse and harsh climates. Redefining Battery Cells, A Revolutionary Breakthrough : For projects demanding large capacity and cost-effectiveness, the PowerTitan 3.0 comes with Sungrow's third-generation energy storage cells of 684Ah and 661Ah stacked cells. Through stacked cells and optimized pack design, energy density reaches 467 kWh/㎡. With a 15 cm back-to-back layout, a 1 GWh plant needs only 7,270 ㎡—22% less than our previous generation—significantly reducing construction work and lowering CAPEX.





: For projects demanding large capacity and cost-effectiveness, the PowerTitan 3.0 comes with Sungrow's third-generation energy storage cells of 684Ah and 661Ah stacked cells. Through stacked cells and optimized pack design, energy density reaches 467 kWh/㎡. With a 15 cm back-to-back layout, a 1 GWh plant needs only 7,270 ㎡—22% less than our previous generation—significantly reducing construction work and lowering CAPEX. Plant-Level SOC Balancing: Leveraging Sungrow's AC-DC integration, PowerTitan 3.0 assigns one PCS per rack to eliminate SOC imbalance and the "barrel effect" inside cabinets. With an SOC estimation error of less than 3% and automated calibration, balancing is extended to both rack and block levels. This ensures up to 8% more discharged energy over the system's lifetime, maximizing returns for plant operators.

Advancing Grid-Forming Technology for booming renewable in MEA

MEA is rapidly advancing its power infrastructure to handle growing renewable energy integration. As solar and wind generation surges, advanced technologies such as microgrids, BMS, and digital substations are being deployed to maintain flexibility and stability. Within this dynamic context, grid-forming technology is emerging as a critical enabler of resilient, renewables-rich power systems.

With over 20 years of grid-forming experience, Sungrow showcased its core grid-forming capabilities: vertically integrated holistic solution; enhanced DC safety features; a wide operating SCR range; a full-stack simulation platform; and parallel PCS black start(30-level). Sungrow has deployed more than 15 GWh of grid-forming projects globally, with successful validation achieved across numerous projects in the MEA region.

According to the latest data, in the MEA market, Sungrow has delivered over 25 GW of PV inverters and more than 15 GWh of ESS projects. The company currently operates 6 regional business offices with 200 professionals, supported by 14 warehouses and over 20 authorized service partners.

"With abundant natural resources and strong energy transition policies, MEA has become a key growth market for the global solar and energy storage industries. Sungrow has enhanced technologies, including AC block design, high-level dust protection, and DC safety features to address local needs. Looking ahead, Sungrow remains committed to delivering not just competitive products, but superior quality, safety, lifecycle management, maximum ROI, and accelerating the integration of renewable energy across the MEA region." stated Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets, guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755719/Sungrow_MEA_PV_ESS1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755720/1_X_Modular_Inverter2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755721/PowerTitan_3_0.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755722/Sungrow_Grid_forming_technologies.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg