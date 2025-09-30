iGarden Partners with German Rowing Federation at 2025 Shanghai World Rowing Championships

Supporting Athletes with Smart Outdoor Technology

Through the partnership, iGarden will equip DRV with the iGarden Swim Jet P Series, iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150, and iGarden Inverter-Plus Dehumidifiers, helping improve training efficiency and athlete preparation. All members of DRV will also receive exclusive benefits, including a 20% discount across iGarden's full product range.

Beyond product support, the collaboration also covers match support, athlete support, youth development, and sustainability—from providing eco-friendly facilities and smarter training environments to promoting youth participation in water sports and nurture future talent, and advancing rowing as a model for greener sport. Together, iGarden and DRV aim to foster athletic excellence, enhance training experiences, and inspire smarter, more sustainable outdoor living worldwide.

The signing ceremony took place during the Championships in Shanghai, attended by representatives from both organizations and Chinese and German media. On the water, the German women's quadruple sculls secured a bronze medal, highlighting DRV's continued competitiveness on the world stage.

Wind Gong, Chief Marketing Officer of iGarden, said: "This partnership underscores our mission to support both elite athletes and everyday families. We also congratulate the athletes of the German Rowing Federation on their outstanding performance at the Championships. By merging intelligent technology with human-centered design, we can enhance training environments while inspiring smarter, greener outdoor lifestyles worldwide."

Alexander Kersten, Chairman of the Board of DRV, added: "Rowing and iGarden share values of discipline, innovation, excellence, and a deep connection with nature. By combining sport with iGarden's vision for intelligent outdoor living, we can create experiences that connect people in and around the water."

Showcasing Smart Outdoor Living at the Championships

In addition to the signing ceremony, iGarden hosted an interactive booth at the Championships, where athletes, coaches, and visitors explored its portfolio of smart pool and outdoor living solutions. Members of the German Rowing Federation also visited the booth to learn more about iGarden's innovations, reinforcing the brand's role as a partner for both elite training and everyday enjoyment.

The booth featured iGarden's full product range — from pool pumps and heat pumps to dehumidifiers, pool cleaners, swim jets, and lawn mowers. Among them, three flagship products stood out:

iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro — Always On. Always Joy.

With 15 hours of runtime, Turbo 200% suction, and intelligent 3D "S" Path, the K Pro 150 keeps pools competition-ready while minimizing effort through simple app control.

iGarden Swim Jet P Series — Always Waving. Always Fun.

Delivering flows up to 4 m/s, wider wave wave area coverage, and five waving modes, the P Series transforms pools into versatile spaces for endurance, recovery, and family fun.

iGarden Lawn Mower L Series / L AWD Series: Always Boundless. Always Relax.

Equipped with Smart LiDAR + AI vision and an all-wheel-drive system, the L AWD Series runs up to 8 hours and handles 35° slopes, delivering effortless lawn care for modern gardens.

Expanding Global Sports Collaborations

The DRV partnership is part of iGarden's broader commitment to international sports. Earlier this year, the company also formed a strategic collaboration with US Artistic Swimming (USAAS). Together, these partnerships demonstrate how iGarden supports athletic excellence and extends its intelligent outdoor innovations from elite arenas to everyday life, advancing its mission to empower families worldwide with sustainable, intelligent solutions.

About iGarden

As an innovative sub-brand of Fairland Group, iGarden has been bringing joyful, artful living to families worldwide. By blending eco-smart technology with refined design, we shape outdoor spaces that feel alive, effortless, and inspiring. Our thoughtfully curated range—from pool cleaners and pumps to swim jets and lawn mowers—is crafted to elevate everyday living—quiet, sustainable, and beautiful.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling—of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion. Always joyful. Always inspiring. Always sustainable.

Official Website: igarden.ai

