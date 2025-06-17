Artful Living Hits the 2025 Fast Lane: iGarden at 24 Hours of Le Mans

PARIS, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Le Mans, 24 hours last 'ten days' – as did the iGarden FanZone this year. As the event's first Chinese partner, Fairland Group transformed a vacant plot near Circuit de la Sarthe into an innovative outdoor space from June 6–15. Fans flocked not just for hypercars, but to experience how iGarden's 24/7 IEW system* (Intelligence, Energy, Water) pushes the boundaries of both their immediate reality and boldest dreams.

Always Beyond Limits: Innovation For Good

"Racers are geeks, geeks are racers." The collaboration between iGarden and Le Mans was natural: both embody relentless innovation and endurance — pushing the limits of human and machine potential, like the hypercars on track. On the same ground where endurance legends are made, iGarden revealed its own endurance champions: a pool cleaner operating for a month without pickup and an all-terrain lawn robot mastering large areas on a single charge.

For iGarden, the beyond-limit spirit stems from nearly 240,000 hours of innovation. Products undergo extreme "test triathlons" – from month-long cleaning trials to AI pathfinding in harsh conditions – targeting zero failure. "We engineer trust for lifetime artful living," stated a Fairland engineer.

Always Planet-Friendly: Sustainability For Good

Amid Hydrogen Village's green commitments and hypercar hybrid prototypes hinting at a greener future, iGarden's ecosystem already lives it. Over seven years, $2+ million invested in AI-inverter tech for eco-products like pool and water systems saves over 20 billion kWh globally annually. The entire IEW system prioritizes efficiency, auto-optimizes consumption, and integrates solar. This unique lifestyle minimizes energy, water waste, and chemicals.

Here, the technology outlasts, outthinks, and out-cares. As the Fairland R&D team puts it: "Tech innovation doesn't merely serve life, it leads it." A German visitor was amazed as iGarden's mini-assistant robot, controllable by voice, cleverly used the midday sun to "preserve energy for night," keeping his pool heated and charging his Tesla. "My garden might fund my next road trip!" he laughed.

While beyond-limit innovation drives legendary endurance races, it also powers iGarden's record-breaking innovations for the industry and human life. Revolutionizing pools, lawns, and gardens, iGarden forges a future-forward legacy of lifetime artful living.

