IFS Launches Nexus Black

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced the launch of IFS Nexus Black™, a strategic innovation program to expedite high-impact AI adoption for industrial organizations. Nexus Black provides a credible alternative to legacy software vendors by delivering bespoke solutions at pace with guaranteed industrial scalability and security.

Nexus Black combines advanced AI technologies, deep industrial context and a dedicated delivery team, partnering with customers to tackle bespoke, complex challenges in asset-intensive industries. Built on the foundation of IFS.ai, Nexus Black enables rapid development and deployment of AI capabilities to turn bold ideas into tangible outcomes in a matter of weeks.

Nexus Black offering to customers comprises:

Agile, sprint-based co-creation and prototyping. A proven co-development model that is safe, scalable and fast

Structured four phase model: Problem Definition; Proof of Value; Accelerated Development; Digital Continuity

Access to dedicated AI engineers, domain experts, and solution architects, with deep expertise in industrial contexts and enterprise architecture

Collaboration on agentic AI and contextual intelligence with industrial scalability

Nexus Black turns intelligence into applied impact thanks to IFS's deep industry footprint and proximity to rich industrial asset data, combining context and AI resulting in trusted contextual AI into live operations, quickly and securely.

"Too many businesses are stuck choosing between inflexible enterprise tools or niche AI vendors with no roadmap to scale. Nexus Black changes that," said Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS. "Nexus Black is IFS's commitment to rapid, high-impact AI innovation for leading industrial organizations. It combines the agility of a start-up with the industrial context, security and delivery strength IFS is known for. It's how we help our customers leap ahead - not just catch up."

"AI capabilities like co-pilots and embedded agents are no longer a differentiator, they're expected," said Matt Kempson, SVP, Commercial at IFS. "What sets IFS apart is how we apply AI – rapidly, with deep industrial context, and in direct collaboration with our customers. Nexus Black gives us a razor-sharp edge, engaging deeply with complex industrial challenges, rapidly building proof points, and translating innovation into scalable impact across our AI portfolio."

Co-investing for the future

Nexus Black enables customers to access capabilities ahead of general launch and directly engage in the creation process. Through a co-investment model, customers gain a fast-mover advantage in their industries and influence solutions that enhance their agility. Initial use cases include predictive maintenance, manufacturing scheduling optimization, AI copilots for service and sales, and intelligent automation for finance and supply chain.

Pricing and availability

Nexus Black engagements are bespoke, reflected in the resource-intensive, expert led nature of the program. Customers with AI driven ambitions interested in engaging with Nexus Black should contact their IFS account manager for an exploratory discussion.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.ifs.com/nexus-black

