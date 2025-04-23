ICT Adoption in Mining & Construction Sector Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 8.86% CAGR by 2030

Sustainable 8.86% CAGR Reflects Industry-Wide Shift Toward Automation, Safety, and Smart Infrastructure

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the growing influence of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across the Mining and Construction industry, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.86% through 2030. This focused analysis provides strategic insights for ICT vendors supporting industrial transformation through automation, risk reduction, and digital project management.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Mining & Construction

As global infrastructure development and mineral demand continue to grow, the mining and construction sectors are investing heavily in digital transformation to improve efficiency, safety, and project delivery. ICT domains - such as Application Development & Deployment, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Data Management, Information Security, BPM & Process Automation, and Communication & Collaboration - are enabling remote operations, autonomous equipment monitoring, energy optimization, and real-time reporting. These domains are now central to modernizing field operations and enhancing productivity in harsh, complex environments.

According to Ignatius Daniel, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, "The Mining and Construction industries are embracing ICT to drive automation, enhance site safety, and improve operational visibility. Vendors that offer scalable, ruggedized, and real-time platforms are well-positioned to support these sectors as they move toward data-driven project execution and sustainable growth."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Mining & Construction industry and specific regions are reshaping operations, improving asset utilization, and enhancing safety standards.

A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Mining & Construction industry and specific regions are reshaping operations, improving asset utilization, and enhancing safety standards. Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative view of leading ICT vendors enabling digital transformation in construction and mining, with insights into product specialization and market traction.

Industry Adoption Trends: Evaluation of how mining operators, EPC contractors, and construction firms are leveraging ICT for predictive operations, compliance management, and remote workforce coordination.

Evaluation of how mining operators, EPC contractors, and construction firms are leveraging ICT for predictive operations, compliance management, and remote workforce coordination. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How AI, edge computing, and connected sensors are transforming fleet management, structural monitoring, environmental compliance, and operational safety.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report profiles top ICT vendors enabling transformation in the Mining and Construction industry, including Hexagon, Trimble, Caterpillar (MineStar), Komatsu, Siemens, ABB, IBM, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Bentley Systems, Autodesk, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Dassault Systèmes, Wipro, Infosys, Accenture, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Why This Matters for Mining & Construction Sector Vendors?

For leaders in mining and construction, digital transformation is becoming the cornerstone of operational resilience and future project delivery. ICT adoption is critical for reducing downtime, mitigating risks, and meeting sustainability goals in field-intensive operations. Vendors must deliver rugged, interoperable platforms that can function in extreme environments while supporting real-time data visibility, automation, and cross-site collaboration.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Mining & Construction industry, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, and Latin America .

A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Mining & Construction industry, including , , European Union, MEA, and . Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Mining & Construction industry for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , MEA, and Latin America .

A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Mining & Construction industry for each of the regions, including , , , MEA, and . QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the Mining & Construction industry

on the specific market in ICT in the Mining & Construction industry QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Mining & Construction industry

on the specific Market in ICT in the Mining & Construction industry Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

