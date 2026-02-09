VIPRE Security Group Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Enterprise Email Security, 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Enterprise Email Security vendors.

VIPRE Security Group, with its comprehensive technology and layered email security architecture, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named VIPRE Security Group as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Enterprise Email Security, 2025.

Arpita Dash, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "VIPRE Security Group delivers a cohesive and layered approach to email protection through its Total Email Protection suite, integrating perimeter filtering, behavioral analytics, and user-centric safeguards within a unified architecture. Its combined use of VIPRE Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) and Integrated Email Security (IES) enables end-to-end protection across the email threat lifecycle, from pre-delivery filtering and sandboxing to post-delivery remediation within Microsoft 365 environments. Core capabilities such as AI-driven phishing detection, attachment and link sandboxing powered by ThreatAnalyzer, policy-based DLP and encryption, and integrated archiving collectively strengthen defense against complex and evolving email threats. Complementary modules such as SafeSend for preventing accidental data loss and Inspired eLearning for user awareness extend the platform's protection to human and compliance risks. With its emphasis on native integration, administrative efficiency, and coverage of compliance and continuity requirements, VIPRE offers a balanced and scalable approach to email security suited to organizations seeking consolidated visibility and control across their communication infrastructure."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a comprehensive evaluation and ranking of leading Enterprise Email Security vendors through the proprietary SPARK Matrix™ model, offering strategic insights for technology users to assess vendor capabilities, differentiation, and market positioning.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Enterprise Email Security. This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to delivering a truly comprehensive, layered approach to protecting email still the number one vector for cyberattacks. Our focus has always been on empowering organizations with modern, integrated tools that reduce risk, simplify operations, and strengthen resilience in a constantly evolving threat landscape," says Usman Choudhary, General Manager & CPO, VIPRE Security Group.

About VIPRE Security Group:

VIPRE Security Group is a global organization within the cybersecurity industry that protects millions of consumers and businesses including some very well-known brands. Backed by cutting-edge machine learning, one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds and real-time behavior monitoring, the VIPRE Security Group delivers unmatched protection against today's most aggressive threats.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modelling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

