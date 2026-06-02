ICEYE US Appoints Ann Stevens as Chief Executive Officer

National Security Veteran to Lead U.S. Space Intelligence Company

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE US, a leading American commercial Earth Observation firm, today announced the appointment of Ann Stevens as Chief Executive Officer. Stevens brings more than two decades of experience to the role as a trusted national security leader. She is poised to accelerate the delivery of advanced domestic remote sensing capabilities to the U.S. government, its allies, and commercial partners.

Stevens joins ICEYE US from ASRC Federal where she served as Chief Strategy Officer, overseeing enterprise strategy, technology investments, and program management across the company's operating groups. Prior to ASRC Federal, Ann was Vice President of Maritime & Intelligence Systems at The Boeing Company, leading teams that delivered autonomous capabilities to the U.S. government while overseeing subsidiaries including Insitu, Liquid Robotics, ArgonST, and Digital Receiver Technologies. Earlier in her career, Ann led strategic capture efforts for constellation mission systems after spending time as a satellite operator and systems engineer.

Stevens steps into her new role at a time of significant momentum for ICEYE US. The firm is scaling investments in new capabilities, expanding its geographic footprint, evolving product offerings and rapidly hiring coast to coast. The company's collaboration with intelligence and defense communities alongside partnerships with commercial and scientific organizations complement commitments to American manufacturing, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance. In 2025, ICEYE US established a Government Advisory Board, welcoming Vice Admiral Bob Sharp, USN (Ret.), former Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and Lieutenant General John Shaw, USSF (Ret.), former Deputy Commander of U.S. Space Command, to guide the company's integration of commercial capabilities within the national security ecosystem. Keith Masback, former President and CEO of the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation, joined the ICEYE US Board of Directors earlier this year.

"Ann brings superb technical depth and unique leadership experience to the CEO role," said Keith J. Masback, Member, ICEYE US Board of Directors. "She has spent her career delivering critical capabilities for U.S. national security missions, and understands what it takes to serve those customers by combining dependability with innovation. The Board looks forward to working with and supporting Ann as she builds on the strong foundation our team has established."

"The persistent, all-weather intelligence that ICEYE US delivers has never been more critical to our nation's security and resilience." said Stevens. "Our company has built the world's largest commercial SAR constellation and proven its value with partners across multiple sectors. My focus is making sure our customers feel that advantage every day. That means deepening our relationships across defense, intelligence and civil communities, scaling our offerings, strengthening our operations, and delivering the persistent, reliable capabilities our U.S. government and commercial customers depend on."

Stevens succeeds Eric Jensen, who joined ICEYE US in 2020 and established the firm as a trusted partner to the U.S. government and commercial customers. Recently, ICEYE announced Jensen's appointment as Chief Operating Officer based in Helsinki.

About ICEYE US

ICEYE US is an industry-leading American remote sensing company based in southern California. ICEYE US builds, offers and operates radar imaging satellites, delivering real-time monitoring of global economic activity, empowering U.S. government, allied, and commercial partners to make more accurate, timely decisions for the betterment of society. ICEYE US delivers persistent monitoring capabilities in support of national security, disaster response, infrastructure monitoring, and a broad range of government and commercial missions. For more information, visit iceye.us.

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