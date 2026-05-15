ICEYE delivers MikroSAR system to Polish Armed Forces in under 12 months

The handover demonstrates ICEYE's capability in delivering sovereign intelligence from space at unprecedented speed.

HELSINKI, May. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space, has officially handed over MikroSAR, Poland's sovereign radar satellite reconnaissance system, to the Polish Armed Forces less than 12 months after contract signing. According to publicly available data, this marks the fastest deployment of an operational satellite program in the world and among the fastest-implemented procurement programs in the history of the Polish military, demonstrating what is already possible in Europe at scale.

POLSARIS

In just one year, Poland has secured sovereign intelligence capabilities from space, placing the country among a select group of nations with such capabilities. Polish military operators are fully trained and now run the constellation independently. ICEYE, as consortium leader, delivered the system and its space segment, while Wojskowe Zakłady Łączności Nr 1 S.A. (Military Communications Works No. 1), part of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), delivered the ground segment and mobile infrastructure.

"The handover of the POLSARIS satellite radar reconnaissance system to the Polish Armed Forces marks another important step in developing Poland's modern intelligence-gathering capabilities. We are investing in technologies that strengthen our security, information autonomy, and rapid response capabilities. Thanks to satellite Earth observation systems, the Polish military is gaining a tool of strategic importance," said Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence.

Record-breaking implementation pace

Just one year passed between signing the approximately €200 million contract with the Ministry of National Defence in May 2025 and the start of independent operations by the Geospatial Reconnaissance and Satellite Services Agency (ARGUS).

During that time, ICEYE built and launched four synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites into orbit, delivering the program's baseline scope of three satellites within 10 months of contract signing, with the first contract option activated just one month later. In parallel, ICEYE delivered comprehensive training for military operators, preparing them to operate the system independently and conduct satellite operations.

The system also successfully completed a series of qualification tests, confirming its compliance with the operational and technical requirements set by the Polish military.

"We are proud to provide the Polish Armed Forces with a capability that strengthens their reconnaissance capacity and adds a new, space-based dimension to operations. This success reflects close cooperation between the customer and supplier, built on trust, focus, and determination. Reaching operational readiness within one year of contract signing sets a new global benchmark. I believe that what we have achieved together in Poland can serve as an example for all of Europe – proof that ambitious space programs can be delivered on our own terms, to our own standards, and at the right pace," said Rafał Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE.

Sovereignty and operational flexibility

The sovereign satellite system gives the Polish Armed Forces complete independence in satellite reconnaissance, allowing them to acquire imagery from anywhere in the world, day or night and in any weather. Each satellite in the constellation carries a SAR radar that emits microwave pulses and turns their reflections into detailed images with a resolution as fine as 25 cm. Its operating modes range from wide-area surveillance – useful for monitoring borders and maritime zones – to high-precision imaging of specific areas of interest, giving commanders a clearer picture of the situation on the ground for both strategic and tactical missions.

The constellation is operated by ARGUS, established by the Ministry of National Defence in 2024, and has been given its own name: POLSARIS, standing for Polish SAR Intelligence System. The name was selected in an open competition organised by ARGUS at the end of 2025; the jury recognised both the clarity of the acronym and its subtle cultural reference to Stanisław Lem's novel Solaris.

"The entry of the MikroSAR system into operational use is a significant moment in building the sovereign satellite reconnaissance capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces. This is not only another stage in the development of Poland's space capabilities, but above all a real strengthening of our reconnaissance and command support systems. For ARGUS, it means taking responsibility for translating the potential of Polish radar satellites into concrete operational value: faster access to reliable data, more complete situational awareness, and more effective support for the decision-making process. Our own source of radar imagery, available regardless of the time of day or weather conditions, gives the Polish Armed Forces new opportunities to plan, respond, and operate in a dynamically changing security environment," said Col. Leszek Paszkowski, Head of the Geospatial Reconnaissance and Satellite Services Agency.

About ICEYE

ICEYE is the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space. We deliver persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth.

ICEYE owns the world's largest and most advanced SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellite constellation. To our customers we provide intelligence with unmatched quality, latency and revisit times, in any weather, day or night. To governments who choose to operate their own constellation we provide this proven capability as a sovereign system.

ICEYE-built constellations serve customers in defence and intelligence, environmental monitoring, insurance and emergency management. We enable fast decisions that contribute to a safer future.

Founded and headquartered in Finland, ICEYE operates globally with over 1,000 employees across Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, the UAE, Greece, and the US.

We're a growing international team of builders. iceye.com/joinus

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