ICEYE launches five new satellites, supporting additional customer missions

ICEYE continues to expand its world's largest SAR constellation with five new satellites, enhancing Earth Observation and ISR capabilities for ICEYE and its customers.

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE , the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations, has successfully launched and deployed five new SAR satellites into orbit. The satellites were integrated via Exolaunch and successfully lifted off on November 28, 2025, aboard the Transporter-15 rideshare mission with SpaceX from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, USA. Each spacecraft has established communication, and routine commissioning operations are underway.

The new satellites will serve both ICEYE's commercial constellation and dedicated national missions, including the Greek National Space Program, the Polish Armed Forces' MikroSAR program, as well as BAE Systems' Azalea constellation. With this deployment, ICEYE continues to increase sovereign capabilities, imaging capacity and resilience for governments who require rapid, reliable, and high-fidelity situational awareness, day or night and through any weather.



Including today's launch, ICEYE has launched 62 satellites into orbit for the company and its customers since 2018, 22 of which have launched in 2025. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue its rapid expansion to meet growing global demand for persistent monitoring.

With this launch, ICEYE adds another fourth generation (Gen4) SAR satellite to its commercial constellation. In September, ICEYE introduced its Gen4 SAR satellite , now available for commercial operations. Gen4 delivers up to 16 cm resolution and expands the high-resolution coverage area to 400 km, enabling more images per orbital pass and higher revisit rates, resulting in the world's highest-fidelity commercial SAR imagery. These capabilities enhance target detection and classification to support defense and ISR missions globally.



Rafal Modrzewski, CEO of ICEYE, said: "This launch marks another important step both in supporting our customers in deploying their own constellations and scaling the world's most advanced commercial SAR constellation. As global interest in space-based intelligence accelerates, ICEYE stands ready to help countries build sovereign satellite missions - turning high-quality satellite imaging into actionable intelligence for security and resilience."

Gen4 can be purchased as a fully sovereign capability that is not subject to ITAR control. ICEYE delivers the Gen4 satellite as part of a complete, secure system that can be launched, deployed, and operated within 12 months, including ground segment, comprehensive training and continuous software updates.

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 900 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

