HELSINKI and KRAKOW, Poland, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations for high-fidelity Earth Observation, and SATIM, a world-leading provider of AI-based solutions for Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) on SAR imagery, have today announced the signing of partnership agreement for joint product development.

ICEYE and SATIM enter partnership on joint development for new, AI-powered SAR imagery analysis products.

The companies will combine ICEYE's industry-leading satellite imagery with SATIM's cutting-edge AI-powered imagery analytics solutions into new products enabling prompt, high-confidence detection and classification of vessels, aircraft, and land vehicles. After an initial pilot phase, the partners plan to release a series of generally-available products in 2025.

ICEYE owns and operates the world's largest SAR satellite constellation, providing customers unprecedented access to 25 cm high-resolution imagery of any location on Earth, regardless of the weather conditions or day/night conditions. ICEYE's unique, innovative satellites provide imagery with the industry's highest resolution and scene sizes up to 840 km2, and hourly revisit rates for points around the globe. ICEYE has launched 44 satellites for its own and its customers' use since 2018 and plans to launch more than 20 new satellites annually in 2025, 2026, and beyond.

SATIM is a world-leading AI technology company specializing in Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imagery. Harnessing the power of AI and SAR imagery, SATIM offers three highly accurate AI-based solutions that enable fast, highly accurate detection, classification, and identification of targets —anywhere, anytime. These advanced solutions are data-agnostic, near real-time, and cover a wide catalog of objects.

Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE said: "Our partnership with SATIM is an important step on our journey towards becoming the global source of truth. By combining our world-leading SAR imagery and capabilities with SATIM's powerful AI-driven SAR image analytics, we will be able to serve our customers with easy, direct access to actionable intelligence and insights. Improving situational awareness with satellite-based intelligence will enable informed and rapid decision-making where it is needed the most."

Jacek Strzelczyk, CEO and Co-founder of SATIM, said: "At SATIM, we continue to set the standards in AI-powered SAR analytics, and our collaboration with ICEYE, a leading SAR imagery provider, is an important milestone in our pursuit of excellence. This partnership marks a significant step in our commitment to advancing space-based solutions that provide critical insights for those on Earth. As we continue to explore new ways to advance the field, this partnership represents an exciting step ahead, and we look forward to what lies ahead in this evolving landscape."

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

About SATIM

SATIM revolutionizes the analysis of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery with AI-based solutions. With over a decade of experience, proprietary solutions, and strong partnerships, the company delivers exceptional precision—automatically detecting and classifying objects with up to 90% accuracy.

SATIM's technology is powered by OREC, an advanced AI-based software solution designed for strategic monitoring of targets in the open ocean, coastal areas, ports, and on land.

Pushing the boundaries of innovation, SATIM equips customers with cutting-edge solutions, and its industry-leading target detection and classification accuracy provides invaluable information for military, government, and commercial applications, enabling informed decision-making in dynamic environments.

