ICEYE and Juniper Re, LLC announce multi-year flood and wildfire data collaboration

HELSINKI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, a global leader in satellite-powered disaster management solutions, has announced a new data collaboration with Juniper Re, LLC ("Juniper Re"), the dynamic reinsurance broking arm and indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP).

Juniper Re will leverage ICEYE's Flood and Wildfire Insights data to support their carrier clients by accessing near real-time observed data on large-scale events to determine the impact within hours and support data-driven decisions.

This collaboration forms part of Juniper Re's investment in innovative solutions to enhance their ability to support clients. Rapid access to ICEYE's hazard and damage data will enable Juniper Re's clients to respond to natural disasters accurately and quickly, improving their decision-making, and ultimately transforming their ability to manage the loss.

ICEYE operates the world's largest constellation of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, offering unrivaled access to actionable Earth observation data. This provides the insurance sector with an entirely new level of persistent monitoring for any location on Earth, delivering uninterrupted visibility, both day and night, in any weather conditions.

Adam Miron, Head of Catastrophe Analytics, Juniper Re, commented: "ICEYE's ground-breaking technology is a game changer for persistent monitoring and actionable insights. The ability to identify specific risks and ground-truth damage at scale, no matter the condition, in near real-time is revolutionary. Damage can be understood in hours as opposed to days, allowing our clients to quickly understand the impact of an event and promptly undertake loss mitigation steps."

Kurt Jackson, Head of Insurance, Americas at ICEYE, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Juniper Re and support the development of leading-edge data solutions. This collaboration aligns with ICEYE's mission to get near real-time observed data into the hands of carriers and brokers following extreme weather events, enabling the industry to make better and faster decisions."

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE is headquartered in Finland and operates from five international locations. ICEYE has more than 600 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

About Juniper Re, LLC

Launched in October 2023, Juniper Re is a specialist reinsurance broker, comprised of talented and trusted professionals with extensive experience and knowledge in the reinsurance broking and the broader (re)insurance industry. Our team has extensive expertise across broking, analytics, client service, risk and compliance, and operational disciplines. We use a dynamic, analytical, and collaborative, cross-disciplined approach to deliver insightful counsel and solutions to our clients. For more information, please visit www.juniperre.com .

About BRP Group, Inc.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our organic and inorganic growth. BRP Group represents over two million clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com .

