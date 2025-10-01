IBS Software Unveils AI-Powered Virtual Agents to Transform Air Cargo at 25th Cargo Forum

NEW DELHI, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software announced a breakthrough in AI-driven cargo management at the 25th edition of its flagship Cargo Forum in New Delhi, unveiling a new generation of AI-powered virtual agents designed to redefine how airlines and cargo handlers operate. The new Agentic AI suite brings intelligence, speed, and foresight to mission-critical workflows across the iCargo platform, setting a new standard for digital cargo transformation.

IBS Software marks the 25th Cargo Forum with the launch of AI-powered virtual agents

The Agentic AI suite introduces intelligent, conversational agents embedded across the iCargo platform to support key business functions such as Revenue Management, Customer Service, Mail Management, and Sales. Users can interact in natural language to receive contextual insights and real-time recommendations. These agents don't just respond, they predict, recommend and explain. Whether it's optimizing yield, resolving customer queries in seconds, or flagging anomalies in mail and sales processes, the AI suite turns data into real-time decisions, reducing human effort while boosting accuracy and speed.

According to Radhesh Menon, Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions at IBS Software, the new tools are built to address real-world challenges across the cargo value chain. "These AI agents act as copilots, empowering cargo teams to recover revenue faster, respond to disruptions instantly, and deliver personalized customer experiences at scale. This is about transforming operations from reactive to predictive," he said.

The platform's three-pronged approach focuses on transforming customer experiences through conversational and hyper-personalized interfaces, driving operational excellence via intelligent virtual agents and fostering an AI-first culture that democratizes insights across teams. These innovations are designed to deliver measurable outcomes - faster revenue recovery, reduced manual effort, and improved service levels, while ensuring trust, compliance and scalability for global cargo operations.

George Varghese, Head of the Data & AI Centre of Excellence at IBS Software, emphasized that the launch of Agentic AI Cargo Management is more than a milestone in the company's AI journey—it is about shaping the cargo industry's future. "We are empowering our customers by uniting iCargo's robustness as a trusted system of record and its maturity as a platform with the agility of agents to drive outcomes across their networks. With explainable AI built into the core, we ensure trust and transparency while delivering enterprise-grade intelligence at scale—making our customers future-ready in the agent economy," he noted.

Celebrating the 25th Edition of ICF

The IBS Software Cargo Forum (ICF) has grown into a global platform for co-innovation and transformation, bringing together over 100 airline and cargo handling customers. Since its inception in 2012, ICF has become more than a recurring industry event – it has been a catalyst for change in the air cargo industry, shaping the evolution of the iCargo platform and driving adoption of next-generation technologies like AI. This milestone edition not only celebrates a strong foundation of collaboration but also marks a decisive step forward, positioning IBS Software and its partners to define the future of global cargo operations.

About IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world. Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com. Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

