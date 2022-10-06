IBS Software Partners with IATA to Power IATA's New CASSLink Initiative Aimed at Transforming Air Cargo Payments

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, announced that it has been selected by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), as a technology partner for IATA's new CASSLink project, designed to simplify payments in the air cargo industry. The modernized CASSLink has been successfully deployed in the United States air cargo market, in collaboration with IATA's wholly owned subsidiary Cargo Network Services (CNS).

CASSLink is IATA's internet-based data processing and customer management system, which puts customers first by meeting the evolving billing and payment requirements for the entire air cargo value chain. It facilitates the interaction and exchange of information between airlines and freight forwarders participating in IATA's Cargo Accounts Settlement System (CASS), simplifying the customer experience and driving operational efficiencies.

Working closely with IATA, IBS Software is focused on digitally transforming the CASS platform to develop an agile platform that can meet payment innovations and customer demands. Focussed on customer experience, the new CASS platform features improvements in real time analytics, self-service capabilities, additional payment options, global accessibility and a fresh modern multi-lingual user interface. The new CASSLink will be rolled out to all other CASS markets from the fourth quarter of 2022 and continuing through 2023.

"Air cargo played an outsized role during the pandemic, delivering life-saving vaccines and medical supplies and keeping global supply chains running. Moving forward, it is vital that industry continues to digitally transform to allow payments between parties to be handled quickly, efficiently and with total trust," said Muhammad Albakri, IATA's Senior VP, Financial Settlement and Distribution Services. "Our CASSLink platform has already changed the way airlines and third parties interact. We're delighted to have found an excellent partner in IBS Software to power the new CASSLink, ensuring that it continues to be fit for purpose as we head into a new era for air cargo."

"As air cargo grows, so do the challenges for airlines, freight forwarders and other players in handling payments in an increasingly complex value chain. The air cargo industry has a golden opportunity to influence the global supply chain, making payments simpler and more efficient is critical to enticing and keeping customers," said Akshay Shrivastava, Head of Consulting and Digital Transformation at IBS Software. "It's an honour for us to partner with IATA to modernize its platform and further enhance the value it brings the industry."

