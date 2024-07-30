IBS Software and Singapore Airlines Co-Develop Shipment Record Solution

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Airlines, a world-leading global carrier, is collaborating with IBS Software to co-develop a shipment record solution. This will make substantial strides in digitally transforming air cargo operations and advancing towards IATA's ONE Record standards through the digitisation of shipment records and usage of technology.

The two companies, in conjunction with Cargo Community Network (CCN), have successfully completed the first phase of this plan that involves the creation and sharing of shipment records across airlines, cargo community system providers and ground handling agents on the ONE Record platform. CCN's open data collaboration platform, CUBEforall, enhances data exchange and transparency, while seamlessly integrating legacy systems with ONE Record standards. This milestone was presented during the IATA ONE Record roadshow in Singapore on July 23, 2024.

Shipment records are one of the most frequently used documents in air cargo, forming the basis for all key processes in sales, planning and execution for organisations. Today, a single shipment results in multiple copies of shipment records across individual stakeholders, and the process of handling physical paper-based documents can be inefficient. Tapping on this new technology can help enhance overall operational efficiencies.

The digitisation of shipment records through ONE Record will enable Singapore Airlines to maintain a single source of truth, allowing the data to be utilised beyond the physical life cycle of shipments. This streamlined data exchange will facilitate transparency and visibility across reporting, revenue accounting and future planning for all stakeholders. From airline to shipper, IBS Software will increase the accessibility of shipment data for all partners in the air cargo supply chain.

Digital shipment records are fundamental for the future of digital cargo, providing a solution to address incompatible legacy systems, data duplication, and reduced data integrity. The successful implementation of the shipment record based on ONE Record lays the foundation for Singapore Airlines to implement more innovative use cases, to help enhance efficiencies.

Ashok Rajan, Head of Cargo and Logistics Solutions at IBS Software, added, "Partnering with Singapore Airlines, a globally recognised leader in aviation innovation, to drive the digital future of air cargo is a significant objective for IBS Software. In today's cargo industry, data accessibility and transparency are paramount. Data and digitalisation are key enablers for the development of solutions that allow cargo carriers to grow and meet their customers' evolving needs. We are proud to have the support of an industry pioneer like Singapore Airlines in enhancing accessibility and excellence in the digitalisation of air cargo."

Marvin Tan, Senior Vice President Cargo at Singapore Airlines, said, "At Singapore Airlines, we continuously invest and innovate in all aspects of the business. By co-developing a digital shipment record solution with IBS Software, we remain committed to meeting IATA's ONE Record's goal for enhanced data visibility for all our stakeholders. This collaboration positions both organisations at the forefront of cargo digitalisation, as we unlock new efficiencies and business opportunities and respond to the evolving needs of the industry."

