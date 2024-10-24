IAG Loyalty Takes Flight with Workday Human Capital Management

Leading Loyalty Organisation Implements Workday to Unify HR Systems and Empower Workforce

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organisations manage their people and money , today announced IAG Loyalty's successful implementation of Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Peakon Employee Voice . The implementation of Workday's unified suite of products will enable IAG Loyalty to streamline HR processes, enhance employee engagement, and support future growth for its global ecosystem of more than 40 million members.

With a network of over 125 partners in travel, retail, hospitality, and more, IAG Loyalty understands the critical importance of efficiency and real-time visibility in its people operations. By investing in Workday's innovative technology, the organisation aims to empower its workforce with data-driven AI insights and an enhanced employee experience.

"Workday will help transform our people operations, enabling our team to find key information such as pay, leave, expenses and recruitment in one central place," said Helen Miller, Chief People Officer, IAG Loyalty. "With Workday's AI driven capabilities, we're driving change with actionable insights and improving the employee experience, which are both important in this dynamic industry."

The successful deployment was fuelled by a shared commitment to innovation and a proactive approach to harnessing technology's potential. Both organisations embody a culture of embracing change, evident not just at the leadership level but throughout each team's efforts in implementation.

Driving Change with Real-Time Data Insights:

IAG Loyalty's previous HR technology infrastructure relied on fragmented systems that hindered efficiency and visibility. With its newly implemented Workday platform, IAG Loyalty will:

Streamline HR processes: Core HR needs, including benefits, payroll, talent management, and learning and development, will be unified in a single system for end-to-end visibility.

Core HR needs, including benefits, payroll, talent management, and learning and development, will be unified in a single system for end-to-end visibility. Improve data accuracy: Real-time insights delivered by AI enabled solutions will help enable better decision-making across the organisation.

Real-time insights delivered by AI enabled solutions will help enable better decision-making across the organisation. Empower employees: Self-service tools will provide employees with greater control and autonomy over their HR information – easing frustrations and freeing time for value-adding tasks.

Enhancing the Employee Experience:

A key component of IAG Loyalty's enhanced employee experience strategy is the implementation of Workday Peakon Employee Voice. This solution will help enable IAG Loyalty to:

Continuously gather employee feedback: Regular pulse surveys will provide real-time insights into employee sentiment.

Regular pulse surveys will provide real-time insights into employee sentiment. Analyse sentiment and identify areas for improvement: Advanced AI and natural language processing capabilities will help identify critical themes and trends.

Advanced AI and natural language processing capabilities will help identify critical themes and trends. Take action to drive positive change: IAG Loyalty leaders can proactively address concerns, build a more positive workplace culture, and boost employee engagement.

By listening to the voice of its workforce, IAG Loyalty can proactively address concerns, build a more positive workplace culture, and boost employee engagement.

"Our organisations both embrace a data-driven approach to decision-making, and recognise the power of real-time insights to drive continuous improvement," said Daniel Pell, CEO, UKI, Workday. "With Workday, IAG Loyalty can leverage advanced analytics and AI capabilities to optimise processes, identify trends, and make strategic choices that support growth and success."

