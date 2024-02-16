Hyundai Motor Welcomes Fitch Ratings' Upgrade to A

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today welcomed Fitch Ratings' (Fitch) upgrade of the company's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured ratings to A- with a stable outlook from a previous rating of BBB+.

The rating upgrade reflects the continued improvement in Hyundai Motor's brand strength and market position in key markets, Fitch said in its report. Geographical and product diversification as well as improved profitability and cash generation, and large liquidity buffers were also taken into consideration, it added.

"We are pleased to see the recent upgrades by major global credit rating agencies," said Seung Jo Lee, Senior Vice President, CFO and Head of Planning & Finance Division at Hyundai Motor Company. "Hyundai will continue to enhance financial soundness, while further strengthening our global competitiveness and profitability."

Furthermore, Fitch cited that the A- rating reflects Hyundai Motor's steadily improving business profile in recent years. Fitch also outlined how the brand's key market positions have been improved, with robust market position in the electric vehicle (EV) segment in the US and Europe.

Hyundai Motor also received an upgrade of the company's corporate rating to A3 with a stable outlook from Moody's Investors Service last week.

