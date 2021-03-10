Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design

STARIA reflects Hyundai's commitment to lead the future mobility industry as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider, under the brand's vision of 'Progress for Humanity.' STARIA is equipped with various driver-centric features and futuristic design elements that deliver new experiences for drivers and passengers that make time in transit more productive and worthwhile.

STARIA offers a strikingly futuristic and mysterious exterior, resembling a spaceship. The front is highlighted by a long, horizontal daytime running light and headlamps positioned underneath. The spaceship vibe is echoed by its expansive panoramic windows and lower belt lines, underscoring the openness of the interior. The height of the cabin is also optimized for premium comfort and convenience, making it ideal for both business and family use.

"STARIA is Hyundai's new MPV lineup that opens up a new mobility era," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hyundai Design. "STARIA will provide a completely new experience and value proposition for customers through its unprecedented design features."

STARIA Premium, which will be available in select markets, takes mobility to the next level, sporting premium features and variant-exclusive finishes for a more luxurious look and feel.

Hyundai Motor will unveil more details regarding design features of STARIA and STARIA Premium in the coming weeks.

For more information and photos, please visit globalpr.hyundai.com.

[1] The definition of ria is "a long narrow area of water formed when a river valley floods" (source: The Oxford Advanced American Dictionary)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453431/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453432/2.jpg

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company