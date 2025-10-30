Hyundai Motor Group Advances Hydrogen Vision in Dialogue at APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025

Hyundai Motor Group engages in strategic dialogue in the session "Hydrogen, Beyond Mobility, New Energy for Society" at APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025

Vice Chair Jaehoon Chang emphasizes hydrogen's role as a catalyst of carbon neutrality and strategic energy carrier

The Group calls for global collaboration to advance the hydrogen ecosystem through government-industry partnerships

The Group showcases nearly 30 years of hydrogen leadership beyond mobility across the comprehensive value chain―from production and storage to utilization

GYEONGJU, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today held a high-level dialogue on hydrogen strategy at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit Korea 2025. Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair and Hydrogen Council Co-Chair, Jaehoon Chang, joined Hydrogen Council CEO, Ivana Jemelkova, to discuss the current state of the hydrogen industry and its role in sustainable growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

(from left) Ivana Jemelkova, CEO of Hydrogen Council, and Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group and Co-Chair of Hydrogen Council

Under the theme "Bridge, Business and Beyond," the APEC CEO Summit brought together global leaders to address challenges such as regional integration, digital transformation, and sustainability. In the session titled "Hydrogen, Beyond Mobility, New Energy for Society" led by the Group, Vice Chair Chang emphasized hydrogen's role in achieving carbon neutrality and energy resilience, and called for coordinated efforts to accelerate adoption.

"Hydrogen accelerates carbon neutrality by addressing the intermittency of renewables and enhancing energy resilience," said Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. "Hydrogen also stands out as a strategic energy carrier, enabling localized generation and distribution systems—such as off-grid and microgrid ecosystems—that reduce reliance on centralized grids and strengthen communities' self-sufficiency."

During the session, Vice Chair Chang and Hydrogen Council CEO, Ivana Jemelkova, shared insights on the Global Hydrogen Compass 2025, which outlines a pivotal moment for the industry—shifting from ambition to delivery with USD 110 billion of committed capital across 510 projects past financial investment decision globally.

"Since 2020, global capital commitments to clean hydrogen have grown ten times―a remarkable trajectory," said Ivana Jemelkova, CEO of Hydrogen Council. "Our next big test is demand which requires clear, practical and stable policies and strong public-private collaboration. At the Hydrogen Council, the largest and only CEO-led global business initiative on clean hydrogen, we are proud to work closely with Hyundai Motor Group in their capacity of Council Co-chair to mobilize key players at this pivotal moment and keep moving hydrogen forward."

The Group outlined how it is translating global momentum into action—by leading efforts to both drive demand and ensure supply across the hydrogen value chain.

"We believe creating demand and securing supply must go hand in hand. That's why Hyundai is taking bold steps to lead on both fronts," said Vice Chair Chang. "Building a hydrogen ecosystem is something no single company can do alone—it requires collective effort."

