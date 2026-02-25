Hyundai Motor Group Donates Unmanned Firefighting Robots to Korea National Fire Agency for Safeguarding Firefighters

Hyundai Motor Group partners with the Korea National Fire Agency to build a safer society through Unmanned Firefighting Robot development

During the donation ceremony, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung highlighted, "Hyundai Motor Group will continue to provide the technologies and support needed to ensure that firefighters can carry out their missions in a safer environment."

Based on Hyundai Rotem's HR-Sherpa multi-purpose unmanned vehicle, the robot is equipped with key features for remote fire suppression, including a water cannon, self-spraying system, vision-enhancing camera, and remote-control operation

Two units already deployed for live operations at the Capital and Yeongnam 119 Special Rescue Units; two additional robots will be delivered to the Gyeonggi and Chungnam Provincial Fire Headquarters

Firefighting robots will carry out initial fire suppression and search missions in environments that are inaccessible to firefighters

From June, the Group will also provide supplies to the nation's first National Fire Hospital to support the treatment and rehabilitation of injured firefighters

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is continuing its efforts to protect the public and firefighters through the donation of four Unmanned Firefighting Robots designed for high-risk environments to South Korea's National Fire Agency.

A donation ceremony for the remote fire suppression robots was held on February 24 at the National 119 Rescue Headquarters in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

The event was attended by key figures including, Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group; Sung Kim, President and Head of Strategic Planning Division of Hyundai Motor Group; Yongbae Lee, President and CEO of Hyundai Rotem Company; Seung-ryong Kim, Acting Commissioner of the Korea National Fire Agency; and Jin-ho Lee, Director of the Policy Coordination of the Korea National Fire Agency.

"Firefighters who rush into danger without hesitation to save lives remind us of the values our society must uphold. In partnership with the Korea National Fire Agency, we developed the Unmanned Firefighting Robot to help realize the very value of 'safety' that firefighters have long protected. The Unmanned Firefighting Robots that we are donating embody Hyundai Motor Group's core technologies and represent a new form of mobility built on our shared goal of 'technology that saves lives.' We hope they will serve as reliable teammates, entering dangerous scenes ahead of others to safeguard the firefighters' safety. When the National Fire Hospital opens this June, we will support firefighters' swift recovery by donating vehicles and rehabilitation equipment. Hyundai Motor Group will continue to provide the technologies and support needed to ensure that firefighters can carry out their missions in a safer environment." – Euisun Chung, Executive Chair, Hyundai Motor Group

"This initiative marks the first step in a paradigm shift that will redefine disaster response. We will continue to actively introduce advanced technology to the field through innovative collaboration with the private sector, including Hyundai Motor Group, a global mobility leader." – Seung-ryong Kim, Acting Commissioner of the Korea National Fire Agency.

How Does the Unmanned Firefighting Robot Assist Firefighters in High-Risk Environments?

The Unmanned Firefighting Robot was developed in collaboration with the Korea National Fire Agency and is based on Hyundai Rotem's electrified, multi-purpose unmanned vehicle, the HR-Sherpa. Equipped with remote‑driving capabilities, the HR‑Sherpa can be fitted with a wide range of mission‑specific equipment depending on operational needs.

Key features and functions of the Unmanned Firefighting Robot include:

Water Cannon: Mounted on the vehicle's front, the nozzle allows for both direct and spray-type water control to effectively respond to various fire patterns

Mounted on the vehicle's front, the nozzle allows for both direct and spray-type water control to effectively respond to various fire patterns Self-Spraying System: Continuously sprays coolant from nozzles surrounding the robot, forming a water curtain around its exterior. This system protects the vehicle body from flames and allows it to maintain a temperature of 50-60°C in environments reaching up to 800°C

Continuously sprays coolant from nozzles surrounding the robot, forming a water curtain around its exterior. This system protects the vehicle body from flames and allows it to maintain a temperature of 50-60°C in environments reaching up to 800°C Vision-Enhancing Camera: An infrared sensor-based camera on the front of the robot ensures excellent object detection through flames and smoke, helping to identify a fire's point of origin or individuals that need rescuing

An infrared sensor-based camera on the front of the robot ensures excellent object detection through flames and smoke, helping to identify a fire's point of origin or individuals that need rescuing Remote Operation: A remote operator receives real-time video from the unit's vision-enhancing camera via a wireless connection, allowing for full control of the robot's driving and firefighting functions

A remote operator receives real-time video from the unit's vision-enhancing camera via a wireless connection, allowing for full control of the robot's driving and firefighting functions All-Terrain Mobility: The robot is equipped with special high-temperature-resistant tires and a six-wheel independent drive in-wheel motor system, allowing for smooth operation on difficult terrain amongst fire debris and obstacles

At the request of the Korea National Fire Agency, two Unmanned Firefighting Robots were deployed to the 119 Special Rescue Units in the Capital and Yeongnam regions and are already in use in live fire operations. Two additional robots will be delivered to the Gyeonggi Provincial Fire Headquarters (Hwaseong) and Chungnam Provincial Fire Headquarters.

