Hyundai Motor Company Unveils Bold 2030 Vision and Product Roadmap at 2025 CEO Investor Day

Hyundai Motor reinforces its target of 5.55 million global vehicle sales by 2030

-Electrified vehicles to reach 3.3 million units by 2030, including 18+ hybrid models and comprehensive EV lineup

-Expanding into new segments, including mid-size pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles

-All-new regional EVs: IONIQ 3 for Europe, India's first locally designed EV, and China-produced Elexio and electric sedan

-First Extended Range EV (EREV) models to launch from 2027, bridging the transition to full electrification with more than 600-mile driving range

Phase 2 HMGMA expansion adds production capacity of 200,000 units by 2028, with $2.7 billion investment creating 3,000 new jobs

-Global manufacturing expansion integrating Software-Defined Factory targets 1.2 million additional units across its manufacturing facilities worldwide

Next-generation battery technology to achieve cost and performance improvements, including cloud-based battery management system from 2026





Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) platform transforms customer experience

-Powered by High-Performance Vehicle Computer architecture, enabling continuous updates, personalized features and AI-driven mobility services

Genesis luxury brand to introduce EREV, hybrid and BEV powertrains across complete lineup, including its flagship SUV, targeting annual sales of 350,000 units by 2030





2025 financial guidance update raises revenue growth target to 5–6%; adjusts operating profit margin to 6–7%; KRW 77.3 trillion investment planned by 2030

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its most ambitious growth strategy today at the company's first CEO Investor Day held outside of Korea.

The event served as a platform to communicate the company's mid-to long-term strategy to investors and stakeholders, emphasizing its commitment to revolutionary product expansion, manufacturing excellence and technological innovation.

Hyundai Motor Company Unveils Bold 2030 Vision and Product Roadmap at 2025 CEO Investor Day Hyundai Motor Company Unveils Bold 2030 Vision and Product Roadmap at 2025 CEO Investor Day View PDF

Speaking in New York, CEO José Muñoz outlined Hyundai Motor's transformation into a global mobility leader through strategic product expansion, breakthrough electrification technologies and software-defined capabilities that will redefine the automotive experience.

"In an industry facing unprecedented transformation, Hyundai is uniquely positioned to win through our unmatched combination of compelling products, manufacturing flexibility, technology leadership, outstanding dealer partners and global scale," said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "We are delivering comprehensive electrified portfolios across all segments, localizing production in key markets, and leveraging breakthrough technologies from Software-Defined Vehicles to next-generation batteries. Our ability to adapt quickly, combined with the power of Hyundai Motor Group's 50+ affiliates and our unwavering commitment to customers, will enable us to continue unlocking tremendous value for our stakeholders. It's a great time to be with Hyundai."

Hyundai Motor reaffirms its commitment to achieving 5.55 million global vehicle sales by 2030. Building on this momentum, electrified vehicles are expected to account for 60 percent of total sales, reaching 3.3 million units, with significant growth anticipated in North America, Europe and Korea.

