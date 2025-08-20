Hyundai Motor Brings Retro Arcade Fun With INSTEROID Concept Car to gamescom 2025

Hyundai Motor Company

20 Aug, 2025, 06:00 GMT

  • Hyundai Motor makes gamescom debut with INSTEROID Retro Arcade game, blending vintage gaming with automotive innovation
  • Interactive booth in gamescom's Retro & Family Area showcases INSTEROID concept car and arcade game, offering immersive and unexpected experiences
  • Hyundai Motor aims to connect with younger audiences, expand its digital storytelling through gaming, and reinforce its leadership in the global EV market through the INSTER model's success

SEOUL, South Korea and COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company is making its debut at gamescom 2025, becoming the first automotive company to claim a solo spot in the 'Retro & Family Area' with its self-developed 'INSTEROID Retro Arcade' game, which combines vintage gaming charm with automotive innovation.

Hyundai Motor will operate a dedicated booth in the 'Retro & Family Area' at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, from August 20–24. The booth will showcase the INSTEROID concept car alongside the INSTEROID Retro Arcade game.

Hyundai Motor INSTEROID Retro Arcade game, gamescom 2025
Hyundai Motor INSTEROID Retro Arcade game, gamescom 2025
The company's participation in the event reflects a strategic shift in brand communication, responding to evolving media landscapes and content consumption trends. By expanding into digital storytelling through gaming, Hyundai Motor aims to build stronger connections with younger audiences and present mobility as part of everyday digital culture.

"At gamescom, we're delivering a unique brand experience that bridges mobility and gaming for digital natives," said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer. "Gaming has become a vital part of everyday digital culture for younger audiences, offering a highly immersive and interactive platform that drives active participation and brand engagement. As part of our broader content marketing strategy, this approach allows us to respond to shifting media dynamics and build emotional connections with the next generation."

The INSTEROID concept car, based on the INSTER sub-compact EV, was first unveiled in March and integrates video game-inspired design elements. The INSTEROID Retro Arcade game stars the concept car as the lead character, drawing inspiration from classic maze games where players guide their characters to evade villains and collect points.

The game will also be showcased at Salone Auto Torino 2025 in September and Japan Mobility Show in October. A free online version will be available at Hyundai Motor's official global website and Instagram (@hyundai) to reach a wider audience of gamers.

