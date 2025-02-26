Hyundai Motor and Samsung Unveil Breakthrough Private 5G RedCap Technology for Smart Manufacturing

Hyundai Motor and Samsung collaborate to verify Private 5G (P-5G) RedCap technology, enabling fast, seamless communication with lower power consumption and cost

P-5G RedCap technology to be showcased at MWC25 Barcelona , highlighting advancements in the mobility manufacturing sector

, highlighting advancements in the mobility manufacturing sector Hyundai Ulsan Plant and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) pioneers P-5G in mass production, with plans to expand to the new EV-dedicated plant in Ulsan

SEOUL, South Korea and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company announced today that it has successfully completed a pilot project for Private 5G (P-5G) RedCap (Reduced Capability) technology in partnership with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. The company will showcase the technology at MWC25 Barcelona, the world's largest IT and electronics exhibition, which will be held in Spain from March 3rd to 6th.

As a leader in future mobility, Hyundai Motor advances smart mobility solutions through electrification, software-driven capabilities, and smart manufacturing technologies. To achieve this, the company has collaborated with Samsung, a global leader in network solutions, to become the first in the mobility manufacturing sector to verify P-5G RedCap technology.

"Hyundai Motor was the first Korean company to implement P-5G in mass production," said Jae Min Lee, Vice President and Head of E-FOREST Center of Hyundai Motor and Kia. "We are also the industry's first to verify P-5G RedCap technology, reinforcing our global leadership in smart manufacturing solutions. We will continue to accelerate its commercialization."

Simon Lee, Vice President and Head of B2B•B2G Business Development, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics said: "The recent collaboration with Hyundai Motor represents how the two leaders in their respective industries can creatively drive business innovation and unlock new real use cases by merging best-in-class expertise. Samsung's RedCap-powered private 5G network solutions will open up more possibilities for enterprises, manufacturers, and public institutions, serving as a gateway to driving more efficient 5G networks."

Since January 2025, Hyundai Motor has completed testing of Samsung's P-5G solutions including radio, core, and management systems with its in-house vehicle inspection equipment at Samsung's Suwon campus. They developed a custom vehicle inspection device to verify the network's operational capabilities.

P-5G is a dedicated system installed onsite using a specific frequency band, ensuring no external interference and seamless data transmission — essential for smart manufacturing with centralized control of industrial robots and devices. It can be tailored for optimized environments and stable communication, though challenges like complex design and high power consumption remain.

The collaboration successfully verified the P-5G RedCap technology, which offers simplified device configurations, compact infrastructure, and reduced bandwidth usage. This results in lower power consumption, cost efficiency, and improved performance over traditional Wi-Fi in speed, data processing, connection stability, and low latency.

Previously limited to high-performance equipment, RedCap technology enables high-speed wireless communication for vehicle inspection equipment, small tools, cameras and tablets. Hyundai Motor integrated RedCap enabled Qualcomm's Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System chipsets into its Diagnostic Scan (D Scan) system for efficient vehicle inspection data transmission via Samsung's 5G network.

Samsung's P-5G solution, with support for optimized RedCap software, reduces power consumption and more than doubles uplink capacity for real-time IoT data transmission, featuring an integrated management system for automation.

Looking ahead, Hyundai Motor plans to integrate P-5G into its new EV-dedicated plant in Ulsan, opening in 2026. This latest verification of RedCap technology is set to enhance the company's smart manufacturing ecosystem, with further expansions planned for key plants.

