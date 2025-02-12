Hyundai Mobis leads innovation in the field of automotive interior design with a new movable sound system

Development of a movable sound system synchronized with the rollable display system

Delivering a differentiated user experience through sound optimization and luxury automotive interior design

Innovative integration of a premium display + sound system targeting the global market

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing as a future mobility technology specialist, Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) is driving innovation in automotive interior design with a new technology. Automobiles are no longer merely a means of transportation; they are evolving into a multifunctional space where people can relax, entertain themselves and interact with one another. Accordingly, automotive interior design is undergoing transformation to not only ensure passenger safety and convenience but also to deliver a differentiated user experience.

The movable sound system adjusts the angle of each speaker according to the display deployment situation to deliver vivid sound quality to the user. (From left to right in the photo: speaker deployment in stationary mode, low-speed driving mode, and high-speed driving mode)

On 12, Hyundai Mobis has announced its recent development of a new movable sound system synchronized with the movement of the display installed in the driver's seat (cockpit). This technology is part of its effort to create a unique interior design and ensure optimal sound quality in various display scenarios.

The movable sound system is designed to work in perfect synchronization with the rollable display. Hyundai Mobis developed the world's first rollable display that moves up and down two years ago. This innovative technology features a large 30-inch display that can be adjusted according to driving conditions, providing users with information including navigation, music and videos. When the display is operational, the speakers installed on the right, left and center of the vehicle's front adjust their angle and move to minimize interference from surrounding sound waves and ensure optimal quality.

The rollable display expands to its maximum size, enabling driver and passengers to enjoy music and videos when the vehicle is in idle or in autonomous mode. At this point, the movable sound system reclines and directs sound toward the vehicle's windshield to prevent sound interference caused by the fully expanded display. In contrast, the display expands to only one-third of its original size during driving to ensure that the driver's view remains unobstructed and only a minimum of driving information is displayed. During this time, the speaker orientates toward the driver, providing audio output. The speaker's position is dynamically adjusted based on the display's dimensions to deliver more vivid sound quality to the driver and passengers.

Hyundai Mobis has developed this innovative display-synchronized movable sound system in the view that the latest vehicle display pursues features such as large screen, high resolution and slim design in differentiating automotive interior design. This innovation also reflects the confidence of Hyundai Mobis in its technological prowess in premium automotive display and sound systems.

Leading innovation through new technology integration with its automotive part technologies including the next-generation display and premium sound

At this year's CES, Hyundai Mobis has unveiled a real vehicle with its Holographic Windshield Transparent Display, which uses the windshield as a display without the need for physical display devices. It also has a range of the world's first original premium in-vehicle systems, including rollable, swivel and QL displays.

The company is also making inroads into the global premium sound system market through a partnership with Meridian, a British audio pioneer, and is accelerating global open innovation to secure special in-vehicle sound technologies.

With its technological prowess, Hyundai Mobis is presenting the integration of technologies in the field of IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment) for user experience innovation and enhanced mobility convenience. Its next-level solution, which integrates its advanced display and sound system technologies, is one example. "Hyundai Mobis is delivering its differentiated brand value in the mobility sector through its future-oriented innovative products targeting the global market", said Han Young-Hoon, the head of HMI Development Group, Hyundai Mobis.

