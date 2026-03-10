Hyundai Mobis Now Operates Hungarian Plant to Supply Chassis Modules to a German Premium Carmaker

- Mobis established its new plant in Hungary dedicated to supplying chassis modules for EV and HEV to a European OEM.

- The company secured the additional supply by leveraging its proven record of supplying chassis modules for German Premium Carmaker's North American models since 2022, along with its recognized production technology and quality competitiveness.

- Hungary is rapidly emerging as an automotive production hub in Eastern Europe... Mobis is maximizing supply efficiency by establishing the new base near its customer.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis announced on 10th that it has newly established a dedicated production base for a global customer in Hungary, which is now fully operational.

Since 2022, Hyundai Mobis has been supplying chassis modules (front and rear complete axle assemblies) to Mercedes-Benz AG through its Alabama plant in the US. Now, the company has completed an additional plant in Europe to expand supply to the same automaker.

The chassis module is a generic term for the parts assembled under the car body, e.g., the steering, braking and suspension system. It also refers to the set of parts for these systems assembled on the frame.

Hyundai Mobis' the new production base in Kecskemét is located in central Hungary near the customer's site. Covering about 50,000 square meters, the plant operates under the Just-In-Sequence (JIS) system, enabling real-time processing of production plans for immediate manufacturing and delivery.

The trust earned through Hyundai Mobis's proven record of stable supply, advanced production technology, and strong quality competitiveness at its Alabama plant in North America has led to additional supply in Europe.

The Hungarian plant will initially supply chassis modules for German Premium Carmaker's electric and hybrid vehicles. It features flexible production lines capable of mixed production of electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicle components, ensuring rapid responsiveness to diverse customer production plans.

Hungary is rapidly emerging as an automotive production hub in Eastern Europe. The country produces more than 500,000 new vehicles annually and hosts numerous leading global automakers. Major German manufacturers already operate production facilities, while Chinese automakers and battery companies are driving large-scale investments. Korean battery companies are also strengthening their presence through additional investments to capture growing market opportunities.

Hyundai Mobis currently operates production bases in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Turkey to supply modules and core components to Hyundai Motor and Kia. The newly established Hungarian plant, however, will serve as a dedicated production base for global customers.

In addition, Hyundai Mobis is preparing to begin full-scale operations at its plant in Spain this year to supply battery systems to another major global automaker. With this addition, the company will secure a total of five production bases in Europe, including the three existing facilities supplying Hyundai Motor and Kia. By establishing stable local production capabilities, Hyundai Mobis expects to further strengthen its competitiveness in the region.

