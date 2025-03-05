Powerful, efficient performance through multiple motor configurations and a long-range battery for up to 620 km WLTP-estimated range

Exceptional cold-weather performance with an advanced HVAC system, heat pump technology and climate pre-conditioning to enhance efficiency and cabin comfort

Optimized chassis technology and calibration offers an impressive combination of body control, secure handling, and refined comfort

ANC-R tech, acoustic glass, and noise-reducing tires deliver luxury refinement; premium 14-speaker BOSE stereo offers an exceptional audio experience

With a sleek, premium design and a spacious, high-quality cabin, IONIQ 9 offers strong range and class-leading charging.

Maximizing comfort and convenience with innovative utilization of interior space

Hyundai IONIQ 9: Game-changing Electric SUV Offers Long Range, Next-level Comfort, Features and Capabilities

IONIQ 9's interior features a lounge-like atmosphere with elliptical design elements, calming tones, and natural light from the Panoramic Sunroof. Spacious second- and third-row seating ensures exceptional comfort.

In select markets, innovative Swiveling Seats in the second row let passengers face each other when parked. The slidable Universal Island 2.0 console improves accessibility with a walk-through front row and bidirectional armrests, offering up to 18.2 liters of flexible storage.

Generous cargo capacity boosts usability, with up to 1,323 liters available when the third row is folded and 620 liters with all rows in place. The front trunk provides additional storage — 88 liters in RWD models and 52 liters in AWD models — perfect for charging cables and essentials.

Providing optimal comfort and energy conservation with an advanced HVAC system

IONIQ 9's advanced HVAC system ensures exceptional efficiency even in extreme cold. A heat pump recycles waste heat, maintaining cabin warmth without draining the battery, while a pre-conditioning system lets drivers warm the cabin remotely for added comfort and energy optimization.

It maintains an optimal 22°C interior temperature with minimal energy use. It can travel over 400 km even at -7°C (19.4°F), as certified by Korea's Ministry of Environment. A rear-row HVAC setup operates independently, allowing deactivation when rear seats are unoccupied to conserve energy.

Advanced performance, long range and rapid charging capabilities

E-GMP maximizes range, interior space and safety. Its 110.3 kWh NCM lithium-ion battery powers multiple variants: a 160 kW rear motor in the Long-Range RWD, a 70 kW front motor in the Long-Range AWD, and dual 160 kW motors in the Performance AWD. Acceleration ranges from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds for the Performance AWD to 9.4 seconds for the Long-Range RWD.

The Long-Range RWD model achieves a WLTP-estimated 620 km range with low 194 Wh/km energy consumption, aided by a 0.259 Cd drag coefficient. Aerodynamic enhancements include a 3D-shaped underbody cover, optimized wheels and hidden antennas. A dual-motion active air flap system improves airflow by opening only when needed, reducing resistance for greater efficiency.

Luxurious and revised driving experience

IONIQ 9 delivers a refined, luxurious ride with a suspension system tailored for electric SUVs. Its MacPherson multi-link front and multi-link rear setup, self-leveling dampers, and hydro-bushing ensure smooth, comfortable travel.

Confident handling meets stability, with precise yet light steering, minimal body roll, and progressive acceleration that balances strong initial boost with relaxed high-speed performance. The Chassis Domain Control Unit enhances dynamics with dynamic torque vectoring and lateral wind stability, while AI-powered Auto Terrain Mode adapts to different surfaces for optimal traction.

Inside, triple door seals, acoustic glass, sound-absorbing tires, and Active Noise Control-Road (ANC-R) create a serene cabin, minimizing wind and road noise. The paddle-shifter regenerative braking system adds an engaging touch for drivers.

