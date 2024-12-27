Hyundai IONIQ 5 driven by Evo India team, logged a record-breaking total elevation change of 5,802 m over its more-than 4,900 km journey across India

over its more-than 4,900 km journey across Extraordinary route began in Umling La in Ladakh and finished in Kuttanad, Kerala

Standard production car showcased IONIQ 5's impressive EV credentials with long range and strong efficiency

GURUGRAM, India and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company's award-winning Hyundai IONIQ 5 took part in a prestigious GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title attempt for the Greatest altitude change by an electric car.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 takes part in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Greatest Altitude Change by an Electric Car Hyundai IONIQ 5 takes part in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Greatest Altitude Change by an Electric Car

The record attempt was organized by Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and driven by the professional team from Evo India, with the Hyundai IONIQ 5 setting the remarkable record by registering an altitude change of 5,802 m. The journey began at India's highest drivable point, Umling La in Leh Ladakh, located 5,799 m above sea level, and finished in Kuttanad, Kerala, situated three meters below sea level.

The extraordinary feat was accomplished over 14 days, with the route covering a distance of more than 4,900 km, tackling challenging terrain and extreme climatic conditions and truly demonstrating the Hyundai IONIQ 5's resilience, advanced technology, and superior performance.

Throughout the journey, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 reaffirmed its position as a benchmark in electric mobility, seamlessly navigating harsh environments, from freezing temperatures and steep mountain passes in the Himalayas to humid coastal regions in Kerala.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, "We are incredibly proud to see the Hyundai IONIQ 5 create history by achieving the Guinness World Record™ for the Greatest altitude change by an electric car. This achievement is a testament to Hyundai's unwavering commitment to innovation, technological excellence, and sustainability. The IONIQ 5's performance in such extreme conditions reflects its engineering prowess and durability. At Hyundai, we are dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in e-mobility, and this record further reinforces our vision of 'Progress for Humanity'."

The IONIQ 5 has once again proven its capabilities, setting a new standard in the electric vehicle segment while offering an unmatched combination of performance, safety, technology, and design. Hyundai Motor India remains committed to delivering advanced mobility solutions and shaping a sustainable future for all.

To view the video record of our journey, visit here or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587932/Image_1__Hyundai_IONIQ_5_takes_part_in_Guinness_World_Records_title_for_the_greatest_altitude_change.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587933/Image_2__Hyundai_IONIQ_5_takes_part_in_Guinness_World_Records_title_for_the_greatest_altitude_change.jpg