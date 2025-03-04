Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market Size to Reach US$ 11.78Billion by 2030, Growing at 7.4% CAGR, Says The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is expected to reach US$ 11.78 billion by 2030 from US$ 6.68 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Solution Kits, Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Devices, Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Filler Kits, Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Chemical Peels, and Anti-Aging Masks), Indication (Anti-Aging and Wrinkle Treatment, Facial Rejuvenation, Fat Loss, Hair Loss, Stretch Marks, and Acne and Scar Treatment), and End User (Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa", The market is projected to grow from US$ 561.20 million in 2022 to US$ 1,148.60 million by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022–2030.

The hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is experiencing significant growth. Factors such as simplified and minimally invasive procedures; a wide range of applications; and improvements in comfort, efficiency, and outcomes with technological advancements propel the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market. However, the potential side effects and regulatory challenges hamper the growth of the market. The growing adoption of novel products based on path-3 technology is further expected to bring new trends in the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market in the coming years.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players : A few of the major players operating in the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market are AbbVie Inc, Bayer AG, Epipharm AG, Galderma Laboratories, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, Lutronic Corporation, La Pristine, L'oreal S.A, Pierre Fabre Group, and Vivier Pharma USA .

Global Headlines on Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market

In February 2025, Obagi introduced the Suzanobagimd collection, developed by dermatologist Dr. Suzan Obagi . This line targets hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity, offering medical-grade skincare solutions.

. This line targets hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity, offering medical-grade skincare solutions. Swiss brand Teoxane announced its expansion into the US skincare market with a dermocosmetics line featuring Resilient Hyaluronic Acid technology. This launch aims to provide advanced treatments for hyperpigmentation and other skin-related concerns.

Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: Hyperpigmentation is a common dermatologic condition referring to skin darkening due to excessive melanin production in the epidermis or dermis layer. It is not harmful but can be perceived as a significant cosmetic flaw and becomes a persistent psychological burden for the patient if not addressed in time. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of melasma and an increase in the number of hyperpigmentation disorder awareness programs propel the market growth. However, the high cost of treatments impedes the growth of the market. Increasing Number of Hyperpigmentation Disorder Awareness Programs: Awareness campaigns play a crucial role in educating the public on preventing, diagnosing, and treating UV-induced hyperpigmentation while highlighting the importance of quality sunscreen. Key initiatives include Bella Aurora's International Skin Pigmentation Day (2022), Dermalogica Clear's skin acceptance campaign (2021), and Zydus Healthcare's nationwide Melasma Awareness Movement (2023), which engaged 18,737 healthcare professionals. These efforts have increased awareness, driving demand for advanced treatments and positively shaping societal perceptions of hyperpigmentation, ultimately fueling the market growth. Growing Demand for Aesthetic and Dermatological Treatments: The rising consumer focus on skin health and beauty, fueled by increasing disposable income and social media influence, is driving demand for advanced dermatological treatments. For instance, as per the Personal Income and Outlays, in May 2024 , real disposable personal income in the US grew by 0.5%. Similarly, as per the National Bureau of Statistics of China , in 2024, China's per capita disposable income saw a nominal increase of 5.1%. Additionally, as per the Global Social Media Statistics research summary, social media influence significantly impacts consumer behavior. As of February 2025 , 63.9% of the global population uses social media, with an average daily usage of 2 hours and 21 minutes. This extensive engagement provides a platform for influencers and brands to promote hyperpigmentation treatments, thereby increasing consumer awareness and interest. People are increasingly seeking solutions such as laser therapy, chemical peels, and specialized topical formulations to achieve even-toned, radiant skin. Additionally, greater awareness of hyperpigmentation and the availability of noninvasive treatment options encourage more individuals to explore medical and cosmetic procedures, further boosting the market growth. The influence of beauty trends, celebrity endorsements, and expanding dermatology clinics worldwide has made hyperpigmentation treatments more accessible, driving sustained demand across various demographics. Geographical Insights: In 2022, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on treatment type, the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is segmented into cosmeceutical, light or laser therapy, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, and cryotherapy. The cosmeceutical segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

By condition, the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is categorized into melasma, solar lentigines, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and others. The melasma segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

In terms of end user, the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The medical refrigerators market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Conclusion

The hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is growing as more people seek effective solutions for skin-related concerns such as melasma and sunspots. While high treatment costs remain a challenge, technological advancements are making treatments more accessible. Rising awareness, social media influence, and increasing disposable income are a few factors driving the demand for skincare solutions. As brands continue to innovate and launch new products, the market is expected to expand in the coming years, offering better and more effective options for managing hyperpigmentation.

