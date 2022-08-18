Hydroxyapatite Market to Top US$ 996.4 Mn by 2032 Amid Growing Demand for Dental & Orthopedic Implants | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S., with its growing appetite for tiles and stone, is expected to continue dominating North American hydroxyapatite markets during the forecast period. Key players in the global hydroxyapatite market are expected to account for about 50-55% of the overall market share.

The global hydroxyapatite market size is expected to grow from US$ 480.2 Mn in 2022 to US$ 996.4 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period (2022-2032). Rising demand from dental, orthopedic & surgical applications is a key driving growth in the global hydroxyapatite market.

Over the years, there has been a sharp rise in demand for dental and orthopedic implants as a result of an aging global population and surge in health problems, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Driven by this, sales of hydroxyapatite are slated to grow at a healthy pace over the next ten years.

Hydroxyapatite is primarily used in dental and orthopedic applications. Hydroxyapatite is a component of tooth enamel, cementum, and dentin. It aids in the remineralization of teeth and keeps teeth strong and healthy against enamel erosion and cavities. Therefore, it is widely used in dental hygiene products and implants.

Comparing hydroxyapatite to other calcium phosphates, it has been discovered that it is more structurally stable. As a result, it has been chosen by medical specialists as a preferred material for orthopedic implants. With new research ongoing, hydroxyapatite continues to play an important role in the field of dental and orthopedic implants as medical science advances.

To strengthen their relationships with end users and increase their profitability, major market participants are entering into long-term contracts & supply arrangements with end-use industries.

"Growing demand for dental & orthopedic implants are expected to propel the sales of hydroxyapatite in the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Hydroxyapatite Market Survey:

By grade, medical grade segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 913.9 Mn by 2032.

by 2032. Based on application, dental & orthopedics applications are anticipated to cumulatively account for more than 79% of the overall hydroxyapatite consumption by 2022.

of the overall hydroxyapatite consumption by 2022. North America will continue to dominate the global hydroxyapatite market during the forecast period.

will continue to dominate the global hydroxyapatite market during the forecast period. Hydroxyapatite market in China is expected to reach about US$ 218.7 Mn by 2032.

is expected to reach about by 2032. The U.S. hydroxyapatite market is likely to surpass US$ 266.2 Mn by the end of 2032.

Who is Winning?

According to FMI analysis, FLUIDINOVA, SofSera Corporation, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., SigmaGraft, CAM Bioceramics, APS Materials, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Bioceramics, Granulab (M) Sdn Bhd, Merz Biomaterials, Sangi Co., Ltd., and others are identified as the key manufacturers in the hydroxyapatite market.

These leading companies are continuously adopting strategies such as mergers, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and establishment of new manufacturing and distribution facilities to gain an upper hand in the global hydroxyapatite market.

For instance:

In March 2022 , CGbio and Kerunxi Medical of China signed 10 billion KRW contract for export of Bongros dental bone graft material, a bone substitute made of hydroxyapatite ceramic that is crystallographically and chemically identical to the inorganic components of human bones.

, CGbio and Kerunxi Medical of signed contract for export of Bongros dental bone graft material, a bone substitute made of hydroxyapatite ceramic that is crystallographically and chemically identical to the inorganic components of human bones. In June 2020 , CAM Bioceramics announced that it will provide restorable ceramics made of hydroxyapatite to Admatec for 3-D printing in Admaflec Printing Systems, which will open the door for Admatec to join the dental care products sector.

More Insights into the Hydroxyapatite Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global hydroxyapatite market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on grade (medical, research & cosmetics), application (dental, orthopedics, biochemical research, surgical, bioceramic coatings, food, medicine & others), and region.

Hydroxyapatite Market Segmentation

By Grade:

Medical Grade

Cosmetics Grade

Research Grade

By Application:

Dental

Orthopedic

Biochemical Research

Surgical

Bioceramic Coatings

Food

Medicine

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

About FMI – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – 'The Way Forward'.

